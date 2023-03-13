Mavin youngster Crayon has expressed gratitude to God as he becomes the first person in his family to become a millionaire

According to the Ijo Laba Laba crooner, God raised him to break the generational curse in his family

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to his comment section to celebrate him

Mavin signee Crayon made a revelation about his family background recently.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, the singer revealed he is the first millionaire in his extended family and the first star from his parents' lineages.

Crayon also thanked God for using him to break the generational curse.

Crayon says he is a living testimony. Credit: @crayonthis

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“I’m living testimonies of God! I’m the first STAR in my family! Both from my mum’s and my dad’s! Generations, before me nobody has been this successful in my family!

I’m the first millionaire in my family! God raised me to break that generational curse! I AM “THE ONE”."

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Crayon’s tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

rollyvibelion:

"You will be the first billionaire my guy."

bigtoff:

"Blessings. Breaking generational curses ,barriers and limitations. Am going to this curse also n set a breakthrough record."

Skyface52880300:

"Nah this kind tweet I day like God please help me so I will also break that generational curse in my family

bainagold:

"That’s good but make your village people no see this tweet."

alaomrmino:

"Am.move with your prayer,i pray God lift me up and i,and my siblings to be the first millioniar in my both family. Ameen."

xpensive012:

"Happy for you man and I pray your success becomes a breakthrough for your family that you don’t be the only one… Wish it on myself and my family too."

Crayon gifts his parents a new house

Legit.ng reported that 2022 ended triumphantly for one of Don Jazzy's signees Crayon who gifted his parents a new house.

The young singer couldn't contain his joy as he revealed that he took his parents out of their poor living conditions aka trenches to somewhere better.

Crayon tagged the house a Christmas gift to himself, as he can now finally go home to his parents after five years.

Source: Legit.ng