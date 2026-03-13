Yhemolee has made his father a Landlord in Lekki, a few days after gifting his mother a car

The socialite’s mother had requested a white Lexus to celebrate International Women’s Day, and her son got it for her

His actions towards his parents generated accolades online, with fans praying to be able to care for their own parents in the same way

Nightlife enthusiast Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemolee, warmed the hearts of his fans with what he recently did for his father.

The businessman, who got married a few years ago, had previously gifted his mother a Lexus Jeep to commemorate International Women’s Day. The elderly woman had requested the gift after seeing it online and asked her son to get it for her.

Reactions as Yhemolee buys house for dad in Lekki after gifting 4th car to mum. Photo credit@yhemolee

Source: Instagram

After gifting her, he shared his conversation with his mother online, along with the video of her reaction when she saw the car.

A few days later, Yhemolee showed on Snapchat that he had purchased a house for his father in Lekki. He posted a video of his father smiling and standing in front of the property, writing: “The latest landlord in Lekki.”

In another part of the recording, the new landlord was seen standing on the first floor of his newly acquired structure. Yhemolee’s father’s house is a white duplex with a large expanse of land serving as its parking space.

Fans compare Yhemolee and Asake

Fans of the businessman were thrilled about the development, praising him as a good son taking care of his parents.

Fans praise Yhemolee over gesture to father after gift to mother. Photo credit@yhemolee

Source: Instagram

Some prayed to make their parents proud in a similar way one day.

Others compared his gestures to those of his friend, Asake, who had recently bought two cars for his parents, a G-Wagon for his mother and a Land Cruiser for his father.

They noted that Yhemolee has not rested since that time, as he is also working to bless his parents.

This is not the first time Yhemolee has taken care of his parents, particularly his father. A few years ago, he bought a car for his father, who was captured on video praising his son and celebrating his gesture with street slang.

Here is the Instagram video of Yhemolee’s actions below:

What fans said about Yhemolee's gesture

Here are comments below:

@osher.101 shared:

"Since Asake came home Yhemolee no wan rest."

@ thatiswave reacted:

"May my dad experience the feeling yl dad is feeling rn."

@toheeb_0505 commented:

"Nah man you be, god please don’t forget me too. Congratulations mentor."

@mkizzy_ayo411 stated:

"This one just dey show workings. E dey us understand say no be only asake. Dollars Dey sleep for him aza too. Congrats to dad."

@wezma01 said:

"Una get money ooo chai me self go get my own soon insha Allah."

@pabloxogram wrote:

"Car for momsi, house for popsi e no pass like this."

Yhemolee and girlfriend unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemolee's relationship was in crisis after Bisola, his now ex-girlfriend, unfollowed him on Instagram.

The development came after Yhemo Lee allegedly cheated on Thayour and started dating Bisola. Many shared their take on the warring lovers as they advised.

Source: Legit.ng