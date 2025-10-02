Saida BOJ Applauds OBO for Shunning Lady Touching Him, Sends Warning to Men: “Responsible Man”
- Saida BOJ has reacted to a video of Davido and a lady at an event, discussing what the singer did in the recording
- In the clip, Davido was walking by when the lady attempted to touch him twice. Davido responded to her attempts
- Fans supported Saida BOJ's interpretation of the video and shared their own opinions about the incident
Self-acclaimed voice of the girl child, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has reacted to an old video of Davido and a lady at an event.
A few weeks ago, the video surfaced online showing Davido and a lady who attempted to touch him as he was passing by.
In the recording, Davido dodged the lady's hand, but she persisted, stretching her hand further to touch the music star. Davido gave her a look while continuing to walk away.
Reacting, Saida BOJ praised Davido, calling him a responsible man. According to her, Davido had promised to change after marriage, and he has truly followed through on that promise.
She added that Davido has shown that he truly loves his wife, and emphasized that if her man doesn't act like Davido, she wouldn't want him.
Saida BOJ sends a message to men
In the recording, the lady, who had been at odds with Blessing CEO a few months ago, urged men to learn from Davido. While acknowledging that Davido is not perfect, she praised his efforts.
She emphasized that women don't need their men to be perfect; they just want to see the effort they're putting into the relationship. Saida BOJ stressed that there was no excuse for a man to disrespect his wife.
Saida BOJ speaks about Davido and Chioma
Also in the recording, Saida BOJ asked her fans why Chioma would not respect and love her husband in return, considering the respect Davido shows her in public.
She noted that while men generally don’t change, Davido is an exception. According to Saida BOJ, Davido is a billionaire, yet some men without wealth will still be proud and mistreat their women.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to Saida BOJ's video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some comments below:
@remiarts2014 reacted:
"First day Saida talk truth from this app , well done . You do well today. Na b@d news my country people like pass."
@mary_victory96 commented:
"Davido is one of the responsible man I know so far."
@kueen_dy shared:
"I love u girl…. So true. Nah set up."
@fa.vorite9285 said:
"As you love OBo my love for you will is always nonstop."
@angel_igwebuike shared:
"God bless you for saying this. Davido and Chioma's marriage is a bulletproof."
@karnleytoe wrote:
"My favorite girl! you look fabulous, it’s the hair for me darling ."
Saida BOJ speaks about men, money
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the lady had claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.
The singer was on guest on Blessing CEO's podcast when she made the claim. According to her, marriage has a lot of expenses, which included taking care of children and their mother.
