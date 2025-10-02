A devoted wife turned her husband’s workday into a memorable celebration, bringing a live band, cake, and gifts to the bus stop where he works as a keke rider

The romantic celebration included dancing, a customised bag honouring the husband, friends and well-wishers joining in to make his birthday truly special

The heartwarming video, shared on TikTok, captured the couple’s joyful moment and has drawn praise online for the wife’s thoughtful and loving gesture

A wife stormed a motor park where her husband works as a keke rider, bringing a live band, cake, and other packages to celebrate his birthday. The wife was seen in the video alongside several women holding a customised bag designed to honour her husband.

In the video, the woman explained that she was celebrating her husband’s birthday and went to the motor park at Ikorodu garage in Lagos state to mark the occasion with him.

Wife surprises husband with live band

The live band drummed, while a few other artists played the trumpet, in honour of the man as he clocked a new age.

According to a post on the woman’s TikTok page, @jbi595, she decided to visit the station where her husband works.

She danced with her husband in the romantic video while presenting a cake to him.

A frame was also made to honour the husband, held by a lady in the video, while the man’s friends gather around him to celebrate alongside his wife and several other well-wishers.

The TikTok video was captioned:

"How I surprised my husband at his maruwa job."

A few individuals also joined in the celebration, while others watched in surprise.

The video has gained attention online, with viewers taking to the comment section to commend her.

Reactions as keke rider celebrates birthday

nasbanky said:

"As union or driver bcos man looks fresh."

AdunniAde noted:

"JUST BEAUTY INTERNATIONAL."

AdunniAde shared:

"This is beautiful."

Arikeade stated:

"Happy birthday to he."

iyawasi stressed:

"Good wife God bless ur home more."

Alhaja Fatimah Aminu prayed:

"Many More Years To Celebrate In Good Health And Wealth Inshallah Rahman."

totesbyfola wrote:

"I witnessed this live and direct at ikorodu roundabout. May God bless your Home in Jesus name. love is sweet if you are with the right person."

A.D.U.N.N.I (QUEENOFADIRE) shared:

"This husband must be a responsible man. He's enjoying the dividend of his responsibility. Happy birthday to your husband."

Amudalat noted:

"Happy birthday to him,many more prosperous years."

Ayconcept Lagos wrote:

"A day money wey sweet ooo."

adewusiabiodun7 mentioned:

"Happy birthday to him, everyone deserves happiness A Maruwa deserves luxury also."

afolabioluwakemia1 mentioned:

"happy birthday to him long life and prosperity."

