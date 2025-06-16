Simi and her daughter, Deja, were visibly excited as they watched Adekunle Gold unbox the Father's Day gifts they got for him

The music star amusingly called out the name of the designer, leaving fans in stitches with his pronunciation

Many also reacted to the hilarious response he gave his wife, Simi, after seeing the luxurious items

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has joined the growing list of celebrities spoiling their partners with designer gifts.

In a heartwarming Father’s Day video, Simi and her daughter, Deja, surprised Adekunle Gold with luxurious items to celebrate him.

Deja hugs father, Adekunle Gold after giving him for Father's Day. Photo credit@adekunelgold

Source: Instagram

The Rodo crooner, who is a known football lover, was seen unboxing the gifts as his family watched with excitement.

Adekunle Gold revealed that the presents were from “the stables of Sim and Deja Kosoko” as he expressed appreciation to his wife and daughter.

Among the items was a designer T-shirt, which Adekunle humorously mispronounced, leaving fans in stitches.

He also brought out a stylish bag that Simi said she loved, and a belt that the singer exclaimed he was obsessed with.

Adekunle Gold makes new request from wife on Father's Day. Photo credit@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold jokes about missing gift

During the unboxing, Adekunle Gold jokingly asked Simi about boxers, prompting laughter from his wife.

He then thanked her for being a good example to women, even as he playfully ranted about the one item he didn’t receive.

In a sweet gesture, the music star who once complained about the name fans call her daughter asked Deja to hug her father and wish him a happy Father’s Day. Despite his playful complaints, the singer admitted how much he loves and appreciates his family.

See the Instagram video here:

Reactions from fans about Adekunle Gold's utterance

Netizen aired their views after seeing Adekunle Gold's video. Here are comments below:

@toyplannett shared:

"He said no boxers thank you for being a good example to other women."

@fifisuga wrote:

"Simi na boxers we plan for meeting o!."

@hardun.fe shared:

"Baba dey always wear Man U jessey , happy Father's Day."

@darabornstar commented:

"No boxers ? God bless you as you lay example."

@blownmindsetpondis reacted:

"God keep all father’s out there, may he continually be our shield and comfort now and forever #happyfathersday AG BABY."

@a.d.e.j.o.k.e1 said:

"Tommy finger bawo, happy Father’s Day. Na from the commentary you go know gift wey go pop. Happy Father’s Day."

@titioyebade wrote:

"Hinfinger Bawo? symplysimi setting example for other women. We hail o! Happy Father’s Day Baba Dejare🤍 You’re looking younger and more handsome. Make Simi show us wetin she dey so so we can use her example for our husbands as well o."

Deja speaks Yoruba with Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng had reported that singer Adekunle Gold had warmed the hearts of fans after sharing a video of his conversation with his daughter, Deja.

The music star was seen teaching Deja how to speak Yoruba and the name to call him in the language.

The three-year-old said "Baba mi” as many drooled over her.

Source: Legit.ng