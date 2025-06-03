Singer Simi has granted an interview about her daughter and what people call her which she does not at all

In a video making the rounds online, she noted that people call her daughter Duduke, but she does not like it

As expected, fans were not happy about her utterance, they insisted that it is Duduke they will keep calling her daughter

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, recently granted an interview where she spoke about her daughter, Deja.

The mother of one revealed that while her fans love calling her daughter “Duduke,” she personally does not like the nickname.

According to Simi, she understands that the name comes from a place of love, so she chooses not to overreact to what fans say.

However, she added that she feels uncomfortable hearing people call her daughter by that name since Deja already has her own name.

Simi explains the meaning of ‘Duduke’

Describing the meaning of “Duduke,” the “Joromi” crooner explained that it is simply the sound made by a drum.

She added that it does not carry any special meaning, which is why she prefers her daughter not to be identified by it.

Fans respond to Simi’s comments

Fans and lovers of Simi’s music were quick to respond, refusing to accept her dislike for the nickname.

Many reminded her that she was the one who introduced “Duduke” to the public, so they would continue to call her daughter by that name. Some even warned that she cannot dictate what they call her child.

It is worth recalling that singer Simi released the song “Duduke” a few years ago, and many assumed it was dedicated to her baby Deja after she was born.

Simi and her daughter share a close bond, often spotted in sweet videos sharing mother-and-daughter moments.

A few months ago, when Deja lost a tooth, Simi acted as the tooth fairy by sending her gifts.

Last year, the pair also made a banana cake together and shared the process with fans in an adorable video.

See the interview video below:

How fans reacted to Simi's video

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Simi. Here are comments below:

@feyi4reals wrote:

"No be you go tell us wetin we go call her , mummy duduke."

@omo_cape said:

"Na to beg make dem stop to call her oo or else."

@cherrydanexoticdrinks shared:

"You dey sleep when you dey sing "duduke". You will have to like it."

@beezy.101 commented:

"Call her the name you gave her but we are calling her duduke."

@oluwatope__best stated:

"We are sorry Mumsy duduke."

@decluttering_channel_buy_sell reacted:

"We don't even know her real name ,na duduke, abi is her name not duduke?"

@shenkiss_abike commented:

"She’s our duduke oo and our mini Siri."

Deja speaks Yoruba with Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng had reported that singer Adekunle Gold had warmed the hearts of fans after sharing a video of his conversation with his daughter, Deja.

The music star was seen teaching Deja how to speak Yoruba and the name to call him in the language.

The three-year-old said "Baba mi” as many drooled over her.

