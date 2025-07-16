Nigerian singer Mr Eazi caught the attention of many online as he spoke about what he has been doing all year

The music entrepreneur mentioned how he almost felt remorseful for his bold actions

The Banku music pioneer further revealed that he has been since the age of 15, which got many talking

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, announced on social media that he has been on vacation all year.

The music mogul admitted that he has been feeling terrible about not working and instead enjoying himself in recent months.

He did, however, mention that he has been working since he was 15.

Mr Eazi further stated that rest was a blessing and that he was in the chop life season.

“I’ve been on holiday all year I started feeling guilty but then I realise I’ve been working since I was 15!! Rest is a blessing! Choplife season!”

See his post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian model and fashion entrepreneur Temi Otedola is having one of the most memorable moments of her life as her husband Mr Eazi surprised her on her 29th birthday.

Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, clocked 29 on March 20 to the joy of numerous fans on social media.

In a series of Instagram stories, the fast-rising actress shared how her husband, Mr Eazi, surprised her on her special day.

Temi explained that Mr. Eazi had told her they were heading out for breakfast, but when they arrived at the restaurant, she was shocked to find that he had invited three of her friends who were not in the country.

On seeing the three women rocking a black branded top with her name boldly written in a blue colour, Temi screamed for joy as she went to meet her friends.

Nigerians react to Mr Eazi’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

femi.ofcourse said:

"Holiday all year sounds like a dream ngl😭."

emjay_regal said:

"Oba Awon Oba, I want to taste this kind of testimony soon. Amen🙏🏽."

mallamcur said:

"Top guy, doesn't bother anyone, doesn't promote cultism or move around with groupies. Well educated also. Top top guy."

destinyamaka said:

"Rest is truly a blessing 👌🏾🧘🏽‍♀️✨."

everything.smokii_ said:

"My brother even the creator of heaven and earth sef rest at one point 😂😂😂."

adesina12340 said:

"I run am last year even tho I was learning a skill on-line.Na house I dey all year,my gf been they complain say I sleep everyday,dey play.This year she dey beg to see me😂.Emi idan,I work hard and rest harder."

emjay_regal said:

"Oba Awon Oba, I want to taste this kind of testimony soon. Amen🙏🏽."

emi_bullish said:

"My guy Davido and Wizkid never rest oh they started way before you."

weinerplusburner said:

"May an all year rest locate us all. In Jesus name. Inshallah."

shoes_by_demokraft said:

"You can learn from his nickname, Now Imagine naming yourself scorpion or kerewawa."

Temi Otedola's cooking skills gets fans talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Temi Otedola trended on social media after posting a video of herself cooking online.

Just recently, the actress, fashion influencer and socialite took to her TikTok page to share a clip of how she prepared yam and egg for her partner, Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

