Nigeria’s gospel music community has been thrown into mourning following the death of renowned Tiv gospel singer, Israel Terhemba Ikyereve, popularly known as New Jerusalem.

The beloved music minister passed away at the age of 53, leaving behind a legacy of faith, melody, and ministry that touched hearts far beyond Benue State.

The late singer, best known for blending Swange rhythms with Christian lyrics, was credited with turning the Tiv cultural sound into a powerful evangelism tool.

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, led tributes to the fallen icon during a condolence visit to the Ikyereve family home in Makurdi, reports Daily Post.

Accompanied by members of the Brethren Prayer Group, Ortom spoke passionately about the impact of New Jerusalem’s music, describing him as a spiritual force in the lives of many.

Ortom stated:

“His songs touched my heart as a lover of Christ. That attraction led me to build a relationship with him and his family.”

Ortom recounted an emotional moment when he saw a Tiv man in Australia teaching music with New Jerusalem’s gospel playing in the background.

According to him, this proved how the singer had taken Benue's gospel sound to global platforms.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Hon. Iorshagher Ikyereve, elder brother to the late singer, expressed gratitude to Ortom for standing by them during Israel’s illness and after his passing.

In a touching revelation, he said one of the singer’s sons was named “Ortom” in recognition of the former governor’s unwavering support.

Burial date confirmed for July 5

The late singer is survived by his wife, Deborah Msendoo Ikyereve, who is also a gospel singer, as well as four children and several relatives. His funeral has been scheduled for Saturday, July 5, 2025, in his hometown of Sati Agirigi, Mbamo, Shitile, in Katsina-Ala LGA, Benue State.

Clergy members Rev. Pastor Tor Ujah and Dr. Joseph Antyo led prayers during the condolence visit, emphasising that New Jerusalem’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of Christian worshippers and musicians alike.

Kayode Peters dies after long illness

Nollywood has been hit with a tragic loss after the family of actor and movie producer Kayode Peters, aka Koko of My Flatmates, confirmed his death. While the nature of his illness was not made known, Kayode's family said he challenged and conquered a long-time illness.

The family pen tribute to the late movie producer on how he impacted lives as they ask for kindness and privacy as they take time to make arrangements.

Kayode Peters' death comes three days after he marked his wedding anniversary with his wife.

