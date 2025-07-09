Davido has continued to trend on social media X, formerly Twitter, due to his exchange with trolls

The DMW label boss who was taunted for flaunting his billionaire father's private jets as if they were his own, clapped back at his critics

Davido also hinted at expecting a third private jet, which further sparked reactions on social media

Afrobeats star Davido (David Adeleke), the son of Nigerian billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, caused a stir on social media X, after saying he would be a vulcaniser in his next life.

Davido made the comment while clapping back at netizens trolling him for flaunting his father’s private jets.

Davido hints at taking acquisition of a third private jet. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The With You crooner stated that the netizens trolling him were unhappy that he was flying a free jet around the world, but it was his birthright.

Davido also taunted people downplaying his achievements because of his privileged background, as he joked about being a vulcaniser in his next life.

He also hinted that he was expecting a third private.

Davido caught up in exchange with trolls over his lavish lifestyle. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

"This free this free jet wey i dey fly all around the world dey really pain una … im sorry its my birth rite … in my next life i go come back as fulcanizer ma binu … 3rd :aeroplane: on the way btw," he wrote in a viral tweet on X.

Davido's tweet about being a vulcanizer in his next life is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido went off on a Twitter troll who called out his family for clamouring over the same private jet.

Davido, who spotted his tweet, slammed the troll and gave him an ultimatum of one hour to present apparels to a vehicle owned by his father.

Reactions trail Davido's comment about his next life

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Davido's response to his critics. Read them below:

provii8 commented:

"You’re laughing at the less privileged, remember, person wey fly private jet fit trek tomorrow stay humble Davido!!"

r0timi_jnr said:

"You are one lucky bastad,it should have be me not you."

DanielRegha wrote:

"Flying a private jet isn't an achievement though, good for you if you can, but don't disrespect vulcanizers in your tantrums. Those people work hard and overtime to make their money, it wasn't handed over to them. In a society where crime is growing rampant, you should know."

NuJhayhne said:

"leave your papa jet brag about your music and certs nau you no be musician again?"

damilola069 wrote:

"He get one 30BG guy for this app wey dey do bricklayer idolo , He has been suffering and still got time to suppprt your music and tracking your charts everyday, maybe you dont know him yet but he has been here for over 6 years . .Men dont cry but emotion dey idolo."

godu12345 said:

"Why u know go fly jet around the brag like pikin When u scam people on crypto and through ponzi platforms Abeg rest with ur childishness."

Davido slams man over controversial 7/7 tweet

Legit.ng reported that Davido ignited a round of reactions following his tweet on 7/7.

The singer faced backlash over his tweet about 7/7, a day that symbolizes a celebration in his name.

However, the singer's response has sparked another round of conversations from his rival's camp, Wizkid FC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng