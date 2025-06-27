Jude Okoye made a post about his former record label members, claiming that they have all gone broke after leaving him

In his message, he mentioned that they craved freedom and even bragged about achieving it, believing they could make it on their own

Jude added that they accused him of fraud and money laundering, but pointed out that none of them could specify what wrong he had done to them

Former manager of the defunct Psquare, Jude Okoye, has made serious allegations against his ex-record label signees in a post shared on social media.

In his lengthy message, he revealed that the people he was referring to were once big, successful, and influential when they were signed to his label.

However, he claimed they became greedy and wanted to "eat alone," so they left. After leaving, they bragged about their freedom and believed they could succeed on their own.

A few years after parting ways with him, they all went broke but refused to accept responsibility for their financial situation.

Jude further stated that his ex-signees could not name any wrongs he had done to them during their time with his platform.

Jude share what ex-signee did to him

In his post, Jude accused them of being sentimental and attempting to blackmail him. He claimed they had accused him of money laundering and fraud, expecting him to bow to their bullying.

However, Jude revealed that he stayed in jail for two months and refused to yield to their demands.

Fans react to Jude's online post

Fans reacted to his post, with some dragging him over his comments. A few speculated that he was referring to his younger brother, Peter Okoye, and Cynthia Morgan.

Others expressed support for him and prayed for his well-being. This post came just hours after Cynthia Morgan's emotional video surfaced online, in which she asked fans to pray for her and clarified that she was not begging.

It’s worth noting that Cynthia Morgan had previously made allegations against Jude Okoye after leaving his record label.

Additionally, Peter Okoye had dragged Jude to court and testified against him in a money laundering and fraud case.

How fans reacted to Jude's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Jude Okoye. Here are comments about it below:

@obospromise commented:

"But Peter is doing great on his own."

@ebuzman shared:

"Baba no need to answer anybody leave them for theirsefff Dem know their seffff already. God bless you and the family."

@oluwa_stounch reacted:

"Help person and leave talk give that girl her catalogue back."

@jd_officials__ said:

"Nah wah for this unah family oooo. Mumu elder brother."

@martins_west07 commented:

"2017 I was with capital dream picture I know how much Jude spent on video alone for this girl Cynthia."

@man_like_hizy shared:

"MayD and cynthia sub. Peter is actually doing well."

@achievablekenneth commented:

"Make peace with Peter and reunite them if truly you're a good elder brother to them ."

@m4milli_ reacted:

"Oga you’ve done more harm than good. For you as an elder bro to make twin brothers have issues speaks volume. You must have manipulated the younger one against the elder one coz the elder one doesn’t buy what you sell. No artist that worked under you ever say good about you including your own blood brother. Does that mean all of them are lying? You’re not guilty and you did two months at the EFCC. Everyone blaming Peter for speaking up but if it wasn’t that way you would still be oppressing him."

Paul Okoye supports Jude over fraud case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court.

He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away.

