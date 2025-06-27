Actor Sylvester Madu was recently seen visiting Evangelist Ebuka Obi at his church and the video surfaced online

In the video, the actor was observed speaking humbly to the clergy and requesting his prayers

However, many viewers were dissatisfied with the response he received from the clergy, despite the actor's respectful approach

Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu has been spotted at Evangelist Ebuka Obi's Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) ministry, engaging with the clergy in the presence of some church members.

In the video, the movie star, who narrowly escaped death a few years ago in Cameroon while filming a movie, was seen having a brief conversation with the clergy.

Madu humbly requested prayers and was about to kneel to ask for them when the clergy stopped him, assuring him that he need not do so.

Evangelist Ebuka reacts to Sylvester Madu's request

Despite the actor's persistence, asking if the clergy could pray for him, Evangelist Ebuka Obi responded that it would not be possible on that day.

The cleric asked those around him for the time and mentioned his schedule, noting that he had “open heavens” on Friday at 11 p.m. and needed to pray for an hour before the program started.

He also stated that he did not like people kneeling before him, even after Madu attempted to do so, and promised to attend to him the following day.

In the video, Evangelist Obi expressed his admiration for Madu, stating that he was a fan of the actor and enjoyed his movies.

He even tried to describe the way Madu approached his roles on screen. While many fans were impressed by the exchange, some questioned why the clergy could not spare a few minutes to pray for the actor or give him another appointment. Others commented on Evangelist Ebuka's overall attitude and expressed surprise that the video had been posted online.

It’s worth noting that Madu caused a stir a few years ago when he was seen selling clothes in an open space, leading some to accuse him of selling second-hand clothes (okirika).

Madu responded by clarifying the nature of his business.

See the video here:

What fans said about Sylvester Madu's video

Here are comments about the video below:

@im_a_sinner12 commented:

"Ebuka Obi and pride Na 5/6."

@iamubfire0 reacted:

"But why video nah! So Person no fit get private conversation again! Nawa o."

@olumakiss_ shared:

"May God no allow us get into trouble that will warrant us knelling and begging ordinary humans for help and prayers instead speaking to God directly."

@zay_on.ig wrote:

"All the talk wey you dey talk, prayer for don drop, then why post this ? Omo these pastors sometimes eh… still dey talk say you be fan. This video dey vex me."

@_eke_onyi stated:

"Isn't this supposed to be private? Meanwhile you can pray for you and God answers."

@mimi_crane reacted:

"Jesus Christ has given us free access to him without schedule. He’s your father. Call on him anytime any day any hour and he will answer. It’s not so hard."

Sylvester Madu speaks about contentment

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Madu had written on social media that people should not go to an unreasonable extent to acquire material things.

The actor also gave examples of people who stole money to buy expensive whips but ended up in an American prison.

