A video has captured the time that Idris Elba gave Asake his sold out award plaque at the O2 Arena for the second time

The singer had sold out the venue in 2023, and he was able to do it again in 2024 as the video went viral

Elba told him that when he dreams, he should dream big, and he should dream about the things he cannot achieve

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has wormed his way into the hearts of more music lovers both locally and internationally after selling out the O2 Arean once again.

Legit.ng had reported that the 'Lonely At The Top' crooner, had sold out O2 Arena for the first time in 2023.

In the clip making the rounds, English rapper and actor, Idris Elba, was seen presenting Asake with his plaque for selling out the 02 Arena for the second time.

Elba charges Asake

In the sweet clip, the rapper and actor told Asake that when he dreams, he should dream big.

Idris Elba also noted that Asake should not only dream, he should dream of the things he cannot achieve in his life. He gave the Grammy Award nominee, the plague, and Asake couldn't contain his joy.

Asake goes crazy over sold out show

In another recording, Asake went wild as he sold out the arena and had a great show. He ran from one room to the other as he screamed at the top of his voice.

The music star was also seen hugging Elba after meeting him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Asake's video

Reactions have trailed the video made as Asake collected his plague. Here are some of the comments below:

@topzy40_40:

"See how excited he was. Greatness."

@shegzzy_lyon:

"This is going to be me some day soon."

@djwalexyofficial:

"Joy forever and God bless Olamide for believing and showing you out to the world."

@o_seyi28:

"Naija Artists make it look too easy. No kidding, even UK Artists,of all races dream of this but most can't get it."

@isaysophy:

"This and more I pray for amen."

@afrobeatswave:

"Congratulations Mr money."

@adeoti_02:

"Make una no sha compare am to Seyi Vibes Ooo."

@gabalee__:

"Asake is clear On G."

@dia_gh10:

"This is a moment."

@boydrillz:

"Omo, I believe! Na time e go take."

Sweden players dance to Asake's song

A video had captured what some Sweden female football players did while they were in the dressing room.

In the clip, they were seen dancing to Asake's Fuji song off his Lungu Boy album, they also showed some leg works.

The recording sparked reactions among fans, who praised the singer for his great musical prowess.

