Popular Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi aka Terry G has sparked an online debate after revealing he sings for the devil.

The music star who was a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast opened up about how his songs are not of God.

Nigerians react as Terry G says he sings for the devil. Photos: @iamterryg

Source: Instagram

According to Terry G, he is a secular musician who sings for the devil. The music star said that he praises the devil with his songs.

In his words:

“I’m a secular musician, I sing for the devil, we sing for the devil, we praise the devil, we don’t glorify God. Abi you think say all these ones we dey do so na God own we dey do?”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Terry G’s video

Terry G’s claim about singing for the devil sparked a series of reactions from Nigerians. A number of netizens debated over what his words meant among other things.

Read some of the comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Thank God for Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Sypro etc!”

eobemedike:

“You see the thing called truth!!! We are not there yet to accept the truth because it scares the living hell out of most of us.”

davidenipro:

“When he says “sing for the devil” he doesn’t literally mean devil is mentioned in those songs. Songs that glorifies sex, drugs, cultism and lust is for the devil.”

fnprincekay:

“Not necessarily. You could be singing a song that isn’t gospel doesn’t make you worship the devil. Abi is Wizkid’s Ojuelegba or Davido’s over dem or Mohbad’s peace or Simi’s duduke worshiping the devil??”

mo__andra:

“He’s sp!tting facts button >>>>>>>.”

badgelquasar_:

“Not every secular music praise the devil, some praise women too.”

iamstalkar:

“Stop smoking expired igbo, una no go hear word.”

vancouver_prince:

“Please does National Anthem glorify the Almighty God?”

lipaese:

“Lucifer still remains the best singer. Argue with Angel Michael and Terry G not me.”

Taaatibg:

“That’s why you can’t see a true Christian listen to these kinds of songs. I am still a baby in Christ,thank you before you come for me.”

iam_swagnifico:

“Not every secular music is carnal. It's the carnal aspect that sort of glorifies the Devil.”

paulwae_:

“Different perspectives to be honest. Each one to his own. In all, Know God for yourself.”

Pwettybeth:

“Gbam, u might not agree but u either sing for God or you sing for d Devil, forget all those grammar.”

dollyodus:

“Rubbish! I strongly believe, working towards your God given talent to mastering your graft and doing your thing doesn’t necessarily mean praising the devil.. it’s 21st century and I refuse to live in such bondage’ so bro @iamterryg keep praising your devil.”

greenpipsfx147101:

“No be cap oo..because wetin be "she tell me say" she tell me say.”

What ruined Terry G's music career

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Terry G addressed his fans about the situations that ruined his career.

The 'Free Madness' hitmaker accused his previous management of overbooking him for several shows without his knowledge.

He said that he was the victim of unethical tactics by his prior management, which led to misleading narratives about him.

