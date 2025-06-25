Nigerian singer Peruzzi has shared his future plan for people who come to beg him for financial assistance

Just recently, the music star took to his social media page to rant about ‘billing’ while sharing his plan with netizens

Peruzzi’s words left many netizens amused as they debated over the execution of his plan and whether it would work or not

Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, aka Peruzzi, has caused a stir on social media with his plan for people who beg him for money.

In recent times, there has been a social media outcry from celebrities and people who are perceived to be well-to-do by fans, indicating that the country’s economic situation is getting worse.

Despite this, many celebrities have been targeted by friends, family and even online beggars for financial support, and Peruzzi seems to be fed up with it.

Nigerians react as Peruzzi shares plan for people billing him for money. Photos: @Peruzzi

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Snapchat account, the Royal Majesty crooner wrote down what he plans to do to people who beg him for money in future.

According to Peruzzi, he will tell anybody who bills him that he only has cash, then he will invite them over. When they arrive, the singer plans to beat them up.

In his words:

“One day person go bill me i go invite am say na cash i get, as e come na fight straight.”

See a screenshot of Peruzzi’s post below:

Reactions as Peruzzi shares plan for future billing

Peruzzi’s plan to deal with the people who bill him, made the rounds on social media and it left many netizens amused. Some of them shared their reaction to the singer’s post:

Ayo_ade777 said:

“Oga talk if you're broke😂.”

Godnogoshameme_ wrote:

“Nobody Dey bill broke guy, confess sey u broke nobody go beat u no Dey pass corner kolu.”

_________browsekid said:

“No be broke matter sometimes billing day pain.”

Padualinz said:

“Aje the way I da find money now you fit visit me I go tell you say I da come, I go run go sell your slippers wey you wear come.”

Cukiesbrown_ wrote:

“What if the person stronger than you do ??”

Mentor.comm said:

“Especially those WhatsApp people.”

Olayimartha wrote:

“Even me too, because una plenty wey no understand say life hard for person!😒”

Eg_vic said:

“What if the person beat you better beating.”

Davidchahpain wrote:

“Come nobody dey happy to bill another person 😭.”

Samzybankz_ said:

“Them go beat you watin nur good 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Official_dj_smart said:

“The guy no kuku tell una say he get money before ,he de try let una know day him self still de struggle ni ooo,e never plenty for ground.”

Scotmarcus07 said:

“I dare peruzzi me and you 1 on 1 Ajeh you no go last reach two minutes.i really dey vex for Nigeria.my body dey pepper me.”

1billionwings wrote:

“Begging should be eradicate from Creche in Nigeria it has become unchecked and children grow up with it as a culture thinking its normal. It is not.”

Tiwa Savage sends memo to online beggars

In other similar news, Legit.ng reported that award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, publicly responded to people meeting her for financial assistance.

Addressing the trend, Tiwa Savage took to her official social media page to send a memo to those reaching out to her for financial assistance. The music star posted a viral TikTok video on her Instagram stories of someone directing people to different banks for money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng