Carter Efe has finally sobered up after losing two of his major accounts to Wizkid's fans for insulting the singer

The skit maker, who went live on his official TikTok account a few hours ago, blurted out that Wizkid was full of pride and also called him an idiot

After Wizkid FC showed him "shege" , Carter Efe made an apology video. However, his statement still unsettled many, and the backlash continues online.

Carter Efe has finally tendered an apology to Wizkid for saying he has too much pride and calling him an idiot.

Nigerians are having a good laugh after seeing a new video shared by Odahohwo Joseph Efe, widely known as Carter Efe.

The media personality had earlier reacted rashly in a live video after Wizkid failed to give him attention. The singer, however, linked up with his colleague Shank Comics.

Carter Efe insists Wizkid has pride as he tenders apology. Credit: @carterefe, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the video, Carter Efe called the singer a "sior" (idiot), adding that he had a lot of pride. Following his statement, Wizkid's fans allegedly reported his page, causing him to lose two of his major accounts – Instagram and TikTok.

In a recent development, Carter Efe was seen sobering up while addressing his predicament. He insisted that Wizkid is pride-filled and that everyone knows that already.

His statement still seemed to trigger some online users, who gave him "his size" in the comments.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Carter Efe's comment on Wizkid's post about his song IDK featuring Zlatan Ibile has gone viral.

The skit maker, who expressed his admiration for Wizkid, also cursed those who don't love the singer.

Carter Efe's comment didn't go down well with netizens as many dragged him, calling him names.

Reactions as Carter Efe

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@_cherii_coco said:

"How grown man go dey behave like this seff ehn person papa oooh."

@_davidnjoku said:

"Person go dey live him life peacefully una go call am pride 😂."

@emmydone085 said:

"I agreed with you Carter he too get pride. I be fc na why he music no Dey sell again so 😒😒."

@chakam2107 said:

"Y u delete the post Davido dress labubu?all of una Dey on davido payroll werey,bcos dem drag davido dressing u delete am post wizzy."

@specialbaby01 said:

"Ode na class no be pride go sch u no go see result now."

Reactions as Carter Efe shares apology video to Wizkid. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

@youngkiss182 said:

"Your chocho don't put you in trouble."

@agegeemmanuel50 said:

"Make it make sense coming for someone older than you in everything & a legend at dat unprovoked sha social media has give y’all fuuls the guts to insult anybody 🤦‍♂️."

Wizkid trends as Carter Efe 'labels' singer

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerians have trashed a new video of Carter Efe making a certain comment about Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Recall that Carter Efe has been trying to get Wizkid's attention over the years, but Shank was able to do it with ease.

The skit maker's recent comment about the Gimme Dat crooner sparked online reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng