Skit maker Carter Efe has lost his TikTok and Instagram accounts after making a controversial comment about Wizkid during a live stream

While in the company of his colleagues, Carter Efe criticized Wizkid's post and went on to abuse him

Fans of the music star were thrilled to hear the news and shared their thoughts on his actions

Content creator Carter Efe, whose real name is Odahohwo Joseph Efe, has incurred the wrath of singer Ayodeji Balogun, (Wizkid) fans, known as Wizkid FC.

The skit maker made a comment about Wizkid during a live stream, stating that the music star had too much pride and that Wizkid wouldn’t acknowledge him on social media.

His comment came after he read a comment that Wizkid made where he called him his guy.

In response, fans of Wizkid, who recently delivered a stellar performance at the Hollywood Bowl, reported Carter Efe’s TikTok account.

Reacting to the action, Carter Efe lamented being betrayed by the fans and posted a broken heart emoji.

Wizkid FC reported Carter Efe's IG account

However, the backlash didn’t end there. While still expressing his disappointment, Carter Efe’s Instagram page was also reported, and fans of Wizkid vowed to continue their campaign.

They criticized Carter Efe for his disrespectful comments about Wizkid, especially after the singer introduced his daughter, Morayo, to the public.

Celebrities who have lost social media accounts

This incident highlights a growing trend of celebrities losing their social media accounts due to fan actions.

Singer-turned-blogger Tunde Edut, for example, lost his seven-million-strong Instagram account after it was reported, while reality star Deeone also had his TikTok account removed months ago, allegedly due to reports from Verydarkman’s fans over constant online clashes.

How fans reacted to post about Carter Efe

Reactions have trailed the post about the skit maker losing his social media accounts. Here are comments below:

@western_477 commented:

"You go learn in hard way."

@starboymateo shared:

"Dj play meee Reckless by Wizkid!. i too mucj Wizkid FC, they no dey waste time at all. I hopoe he will learn to control his mouth next time.

@miss_crown_262 reacted:

"Lol I thought he was a real fan of Wizkid. I didnt expect such from him at all, so uncalled for."

@bobby_rex1 wrote:

"This their streaming go put them for trouble. You never see anything ya go taka suffer."

@genesistoothpick_ stated:

"I know say this level must happen. I dont whay he would speak in a disrespectable way about another person."

