Carter Efe's comment on WIzkid's post about his newly released son IDK featuring Zlatan Ibile has gone viral

The skit maker and singer, who expressed his admiration for Wizkid, also cursed those who don't love the singer

Carter Efe's comment didn't go down well with netizens as many in reactions dragged the skit maker

Popular skitmaker and singer Odahohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has caused an uproar after he cursed anyone who doesn't love Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Carter Efe, who was criticised over his latest song, “Babypiano," was among those who flooded Wizkid's page with comments after the music star dropped pictures from the visual of his new song “IDK” featuring Zlatan Ibile.

Carter Efe curses Wizkid's haters. Credit: @carterefe @wizkidayo

The skit maker, in his comment, expressed love for Wizkid and went as far as stating that anyone who does not love the Nigerian Star Boy would go mad in the new year, 2024.

“Who nor love you suppose run mad this year,” he wrote.

See a screenshot of Carter Efe's post below:

Screenshot of Carter Efe's comment. Credit: @carterefe

Carter Efe made headlines in 2023 after he dropped a song, Machala featuring Berri Tiga in honour of Wizkid.

Reactions trail Carter Efe's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens cursed back at Carter Efe while others found his comment hilarious.

itzjinjaboy:

"@carterefe Ah ah e too much na efe dey calm down."

whereis_4_0:

"@carterefe your papa go run mad."

jnr_blaq_:

"@carterefe e don tey when you Dey mad."

thecutehush:

"@carterefe you and your papa go run mad."

newtaker_6:

"@carterefe see head like babypiano."

lil_seg_001:

"@carterefe he no go still press you 20meter."

ovie__07:

"@carterefe abi the person supposed kpai."

okoyechris6565:

"@carterefe big wiz always wishes everyone the best in life. More Love less ego."

Carter Efe stops Oyinmo's challenge

Legit.ng previously reported that Carte Efe finally responded to criticisms about his Oyinmo challenge.

The skit maker issued a statement urging people to stop the Oyinmo challenge as he cited health and life hazards for the participants.

According to Carter, the challenge was about people creatively appreciating God and not rolling around in an unhealthy environment.

