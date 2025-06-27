Nigerian comedian and skit maker Carter Efe has moved from being a Wizkid’s fan to becoming a Davido’s fan

Legit.ng reported that the content creator recently triggered Wizkid’s fanbase known as FC after he mentioned that the singer is proud and insulted him

A few hours after that Carter allegedly lost his Instagram and TikTok account with large following as he decided to make a bold shift

Nigerian comedian Carter Efe who has been making headlines recently following his tantrums at Afrobeats Wizkid has gotten the attention of many with his new tattoo.

Legit.ng recalls that Carter Efe was a huge fan of the Nigerian international artist Wizkid. He demonstrated his admiration for the superstar by releasing a hit song for him called "Machala," which was well received by most Nigerians and even topped the Apple Music Nigeria chart.

Carter Efe celebrates new 30BG tattoo as he dumps Wizkid FC. Credit: @carterefe, @davido, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

However, during a live session with fast-rising star, Khaid, Carter Efe stated that Wizkid had never acknowledged him despite all the affection he had given him over the years.

He announced intentions to switch to the camp of the singer’s rival, Davido.

Carter Efe further irritated many Wizkid fans when he accused the singer of having too much pride before calling the Essence crooner an idiot.

This revelation did not sit well with Wizkid's fan base, known as Wizkid FC and it caused the comedian to lose his 3.4 million TikTok followers and 1.8 million Instagram followers accounts

Carter Efe burst into tears during a live session on Twitch , pleading with Wizkid FC to forgive him.

As Wizkid FC has failed to provide his two accounts, Carter Efe went forward to get himself a 30BG tattoo which he flaunted during a Live session.

Some celebrities like Zlatan Ibile expressed shocked over Carter’s abrupt decision.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Carter Efe’s new tattoo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_dc__4pf said:

"We be no send am for Fc make he get out werey de jealous shanks."

divineabulo said:

"Running to Davido cus u re out of options."

officialgerthrude1010's profile picture

officialgerthrude1010 said:

"We don finally complete 🙌. Make nobody like wizkid again 💯 ❤️."

whytee3733 said:

"Nah your follow noise maker so una fit each other 😂."

yallmeetsmarty said:

Clout chaser 😂😂😂 go sef we don complete

king_terry_owonikoko said:

"We nor really need you for FC B4 😂."

glorychild2023 said:

"You go still betray them there 😂once a betrayal is always a betrayal 😢."

olad_kitchen said:

"Not a loyal person from start he just want to trend 😂😂😂."

onoghoroe said:

"This one don cross Capet 😂😂."

investor_into_money said:

"PDP and APC are still the same 😂."

olowonyoadeola said:

"Na all the meeting Judas present with Jesus yet he betrayed Jesus."

officialgboy6 said:

"Carter na real Judas, I swear 😂😂."

tolzwrld9 said:

"Chaii una sure say Carter no be the judas 😂😂."

nonso_damian said:

"Till date, Wizzy never give tbis mugu the attention he was seeking, as if he knew mumu Carter would one day turn against him... Wizzy your lifestyle is worthy of emulation.."

di_vine10_ said:

"He has been a 30BG fan all na clout me he gerrat."

Wizkid trends as Carter Efe 'labels' singer

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerians trashed a new video of Carter Efe making a certain comment about Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Recall that Carter Efe has been trying to get Wizkid's attention over the years, but Shank was able to do it with ease.

The skit maker's recent comment about the Gimme Dat crooner sparked online reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng