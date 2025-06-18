Portable has made a video directed at actress Laide Bakare as he revisited their old feud

In the clip, the music star also stated the reason he can't stop coming for her, boldly saying that he wants to sleep with her

Fans were amazed to hear the singer's utterance and advised her on the best way to handle Portable over his video

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has reignited his feud with Nollywood actress Laide Bakare in a new video.

The two have been in an ongoing online battle, exchanging insults over various issues.

In the latest video, Portable boldly expressed his desire to sleep with the actress, claiming he knew she was no longer married.

He initially referred to Bakare as "Aunty Laide" but later dropped the title, questioning why he was still showing her respect.

He then referred to her by name and made claims about her inability to slap him.

The Zeh Nation boss also accused Laide of inviting him to a show without paying him, mocking her for calling herself a celebrity while allegedly being unable to cover basic costs.

He further added that Laide was not wealthy, which, according to him, was a major reason why he couldn't stop calling her out.

Portable shares reason for dragging Bakare

Portable also reminded the actress that she started the feud by referring to Nigerians who went to Libya as "call girls."

According to him, had actress Laide not made those comments, he wouldn't have dragged her in return.

This public spat follows a previous exclusive interview with Legit.ng, where Laide Bakare criticized Portable, calling him a "dirty boy from Sango" and claiming she had never met him before.

She also denied the allegations that she tried to get him to perform at her show for free, and clarified that she had changed her mind about inviting him after she attempted to contact he.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are comments from fans about the clip below:

@princess ayoni reacted:

"I don't think Portable wives are doing a good job. Can't they call him to order?. Are they not feeling disgraced to watch all his videos online. Na wa for them sha."

@princess__mayegun commented:

"Disrespect in the highest order."

@perrycole92 shared:

"Only God knows wetin dis werey dey smoke, laidebakare knack am lawsuit abeg."

@deebest.1 wrote:

"This one no get Glory again go sell Odogwu Bar."

@je_ssy4577 commented:

"If they knack Yu law suit now Yu go dey cry make your mouth no kill you."

@holazy_goatboy reacted:

"Portable is the most handsome man in Africa, Aunty Laide dey whyne ?

