Portable has expressed his displeasure in a video that surfaced online after he was featured in Ric Hassani’s song

The music star, Ric Hassani, recently released a track titled 4x2x16, featuring Portable, and reportedly paid him N5 million for the collaboration

However, fans were stunned after learning the reason Portable is now demanding more money from the singer, sparking various reactions

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has called out his colleague Ric Hassani after being featured in the song 4x2x16.

The Zeh Nation boss, who recently made headlines for calling out with a clergy, voiced his grievances after discovering that the song was doing well post-release.

Portable speaks about Scepta after featuring in Ric Hassani's song. Photo credit@portable baeby/@richassani

Source: Instagram

Portable, who felt he deserved more payment for his feature, revealed that it was his manager, who negotiated and sealed the deal.

He believes that due to the song's success, he should be compensated more.

He also mentioned that Scepta, who featured him in a song last year, had praised his verse and called him up to express admiration.

In a video, Portable made his demands clear to Ric Hassani, asking for “Canadian loud” and an additional N5 million.

Portable warned that Ric Hassani should not take advantage of his contribution to the song's success.

Portable reacts to being reaped after featuring in music video. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Fans react to the Portable's video

Fans were quick to express their disappointment over Portable's demands, calling him out for being greedy over a song that wasn't entirely his.

Some fans also criticized Ric Hassani for choosing to feature a controversial artist like Portable.

Check out the video here:

Reactions have trailed the video made by Portable

Netizens reacted after seeing the video made by the music star. Here are comments about it below:

@adore_by_ayeesha commented:

"This is why people avoid working with him. A clown."

@vicky_jido shared:

"Ric and Portable how , where , when ,bi bawo Afisuru."

@kennenator_ shared:

"Never do business with Portable oo. Spirit of entitlement Godforbid."

@zhi_amaka reacted:

"I no blame Portable. Na Ric Hassan I blame. So he look the full Nigerian music industry, he no see who he go feature na portable he go fushaw!!!! I pour the two of una spit!."

@oyinthehrbabe said:

"Ric Hassani and Portable? Lmaooooooo anything Ric Hassani see he should take it like that."

@lilly.ty wrote:

"My friend ifeposimi literally predicted this just yesterday! Just exactly. A for predictability . Hassani , next time feature him again oo."

@omoyee_ni stated:

"If not for Ric Hassani’s picture there , I no go know say na Ric Hassani Portable dey talk."

Portable engages in street brawl

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Portable driving and exchanging words with some street boy surfaced online.

He was stopped by the thugs and reacted after they attempted to extort money from him.

Portable was seen holding a 'weapon' in his hand, leaving many to wonder why he had it with him during the confrontation with his assailants. He was threatened not take that route again as the thugs shared what they were going to do to him.

