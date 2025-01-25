Adekunle Gold has shared the dream he had about Manchester United in a video which surfaced online

In the post, he said he saw himself playing for the football club as the right back, he added that he passed the ball to Bruno

His dream sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as shared their take about what he was saying

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko professionally known as Adekunle Gold shared the dream he has about professional football club Manchester United based in Old Trafford.

The Rodo crooner who marked his 10th stage anniversary weeks ago took to social media to share his dream.

According to him, he was playing for the football, and he was the Right Back of his team. He added that he was playing and passing to Portuguese footballer, Fernandes Bruno.

The music star also added that the dream was funny to him because he does not know how to play football.

Dekunle Gold sends message to Dalot

In the recording, the singer whose daughter speaks Yoruba said that Diogo Dalot should be ready to go. He added that the football star should pack his load since he was coming to replace him.

He tried to unravel the meaning of his team and what God was trying to tell him about the football team.

Recall that Adekunle Gold is not the first celebrity to show interest in football. Singer Odumodu Blvck once taunted Vinícius Jr over Rodri's Ballon D'or win.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Adekunle Gold's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the singer and his dream. Here are some of the comments below:

@mr_caleb_4:

"Loll I dreamt I was the manager i sacked all the players."

@olasunkanmi_selfpaid:

"Big dream Lori mouka foam."

@mide7777771:

"Man U no go wounjure us ooo…..all Man U fans need to be checked on."

@ollarsmobilestore:

"AG baby new signing see you at old Trafford."

@scr_scr1:

"Manure United. Make Man U sha no kpai this Egbon."

@fortitude_stores:

"First comot that sardine opener for ear first na hin dey cause the bad dream. You go see clearly after that."

@d_flowergirlje:

"So una no they greet person for this app before una go post Abi."

@naetycaesh:

"Someone is about to play with ur life buh try to pass it to the right one."

@heis_amshi:

"Person gas do the job. Mamako Mamako I Pour spit for that DALOT Face."

Odumodu Blvck and Victor Boniface play game

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian hip-hop artist Odumodublvck entertained fans and netizens with a video of him with Super Eagles player Victor Boniface.

The two celebrities were seen in a cheerful moment engaging in one of the FIFA game series as the rapper used the striker's avatar to challenge him.

A video from their gaming section revealed how Odumodu dealt with Victor, igniting hilarious takes online/ Fans reacted to the post as they praised the singer because they didn't expect him to win.

