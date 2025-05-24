The video of Davido hugging K1 De Ultimate has been revisited by some lovers of good music

They also dug out a similar video where Wizkid was seen hugging the Fuji artist after visiting him at home

Fans had to pick sides as they compared the gestures of the Fuji star in the two trending videos

Some music lovers have sparked a new debate by comparing two videos in a viral post.

One of the clips was when Davido ran into Fuji artist Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 De Ultimate, in Abuja.

The other video they compared was when Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, visited K1 De Ultimate after he lost his mother a few months ago.

In the first recording with Davido, the Fuji artist’s gesture was not very pleasant as the Awuke crooner whispered into his ear.

In the second video, K1 De Ultimate was all smiles when he hugged Wizkid. He also held onto him as they walked into his house.

Fans compare the two videos

Many supported Wizkid and claimed that he was not about clout chasing.

They noted that Davido often behaved childishly and was known for backbiting others.

The fans insisted that Wizkid should be left out of the comparison because he was always miles apart from Davido when it comes to leaving when the ovation was loudest.

A few others noted that K1 De Ultimate loves them both, but was able to feel Wizkid’s vibes better than Davido’s.

K1 De Ultimate’s daughter picks sides

In the comment section of the post, K1 De Ultimate’s daughter, Dammi, was tagged. In her reaction, she declared herself a 30BG geng.

See the videos here:

Netizens react to the two videos

A few fans shared their take after watching the two video. Here are comments about it below:

@dayo_babayomi reacted:

"Oloribu niyin, different people with their different personalities why compare them. Davido has been a lovely person. Even among his friends, dem no dey show una love for house."

@cuter_2515 said:

"He loves both of them but i think he feel wizz more."

@victor_ovos commented:

"The Honest truth is; Wizkid, Davido and Burna boy are three different great talented artistes, If you like one and dislike the other then you are cheating yourself. Just love them all and enjoy good music. Simple."

@etimajonathan wrote:

"I sha love Wizkid s vibes. He leaves when the ovation is the loudest. You can never see him finish. I operate on same logic. Make una leave my idolo oo."

@uchemaduagwu said:

"Davido Na Alabosi, bad man. I wish I can hear what he is telling Wasiu."

Wizkid visits Tony Elumelu

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid also visited billionaire Tony Elumelu.

In a viral clip, the singer, dressed simply in native attire, bowed respectfully after the businessman emerged to welcome him.

Elumelu was followed closely by his wife, who Wizkid gave a huge bouquet of beautiful flowers, and their young twin boys.

