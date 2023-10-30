Following his mum's burial, Wizkid paid a courtesy visit to billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu's home

In the viral clip online, the businessman hugged the singer like a friend as he welcomed him into his home

Wizkid also met with Elumelu's wife whom he gave a huge bouquet and his young twin boys

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has stirred reactions online with his visit to billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu's mansion.

In the now viral clip, the singer dressed simply in a native attire, bowed respectfully after the businessman emerged to welcome him.

Elumelu was followed closely by his wife, whom Wizkid gave a huge bouquet of beautiful flowers, and their young twin boys.

The singer and the Elumelu's excluding their sons were seen having a discussion with Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are, present as well.

As he took his leave, the father of four hugged the Elumelu boys like their big uncle.

"Look who stopped by."

Netizens react to Wizkid's video

The viral video stirred different reactions on social media, read some of the comments below:

africanoid_:

"In this life just have money, leave story for verydarkman."

tufab:

"Poor man go dey reason say he suppose drop change for those kids."

chris._udoh:

"Very disrespectful human being. He doesn't behave like a topical Yoruba boy. Using one hand to shake a man that's far older and richer than him is against Yoruba culture."

callme_ogejoe:

"Tony loves wizkid genuinely. Both of them have genuine love for themselves."

30bgnurse:

"Dia daddy! Always moving gracefully."

uchennannanna:

"Nothing Na wan tell me , you see that shirt Mrs Tony Elumelu is wearing belongs to Tony Elumelu."

____smooshy:

"Everything looks soft, simple, classy and so much respect shows in the video."

donmozarti:

"Just love how he kept embracing the kids."

iamda_yor:

"Tony Elumelu. The only man wey fit call wizkid and e go show."

largemanoflagos01:

Biz wiz is loyal to who he wants to be loyal to.He has class….do you agree?

