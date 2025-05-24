Davido has been sighted after he visited the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus shared the pictures and stated that 'Oriade Ade' was at their office

However, fans had mixed feelings about the visit, they shared their takes in the comment section of the post

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has shared some lovely pictures taken when Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, visited the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, at his office.

In the post, the actress, who often shares happenstances at her office after bagging a political appointment called Davido "Oriade."

Davido seen with Abbas Tajudeen in viral photos. Photo credit@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

In one of the photos, Davido was seen sitting down and having a discussion with the honourable speaker. The two were so engrossed in their discussion, as seen in the image.

In another picture, Davido and his team, which included Cubana Chief Priest, DK DMW, Ubi Franklin, among others were present.

Davido and Eniola shake hands

In a different photo, Davido was seen shaking hands with Eniola Badmus as they also chatted for a few moments.

This came after rumours that the two were no longer friends because of what Badmus allegedly did to the music star.

Davido meets Eniola Badmus at Abbas Tajudeen's office. Photo credit@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Davido’s pictures

Fans of the Awuke crooner were not pleased that Davido was visiting an APC politician.

They taunted him and said he was preparing for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second term in office, even though he is from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Some other fans wondered if Davido has finally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). They laughed at him and vowed that no celebrity would confuse them in the next election.

Recall that Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest have been visiting some politicians in recent times. Davido was seen Senator Akpabio, while Cubana Chiefpriest was seen with Kashim Shettima.

See the pictures below:

How fans reacted to Davido's pictures

Reactions have trailed the pictures shared by Eniola Badmus about Davido's visit to her office. Here are comments below:

@erima_erima20 commented:

"Ode, some of you Nigerians just want to eat and let the common man die in hunger only God will judge all those that support this bad government."

@angel_igwebuike reacted:

"She wants Davido's friendship but mrs Chioma Adeleke doesn't want her."

@unusual_ity wrote:

"We refused celebrities to confuse us or decide for us, come 2027."

@milli_coin_247 said:

"David don go dey negotiate for him uncle second term low-key ooo."

@mrdolorofficial stated:

"Something is going on underground .Una see say no fight, face your life leave this people. Nice one baddoosky, nice from Davido."

@fabricbyjoan shared:

"Abeg where una dey for Abuja make I come join una."

Bright Chimezie shares video of Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Bright Chimezie was appreciative of his visit and breakfast with Davido with a video he shared online.

He prayed for the music star and stated how honoured he was to be with him.

Fans also joined the veteran singer in praising and praying for Davido, sharing their thoughts about the heartfelt clip

