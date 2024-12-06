Daniel Regha has stated what he feels about Davido's new album 5ive with his fans on social media

The music star just released a new album titled 5ive and fans of the singer have been hyping it and sharing their expectation

After Regha's review, many asked him to produce a new cover for Davido and also shared their opinion about his attitude

Social media critic, Daniel Regha has given his opinion about Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido's album, after it was released.

In a post on X, Regha questioned the Timeless crooner's creativity. He stated that Davido should have done better with his creative prowess.

Daniel Regha's review of Davido's album annoys fans. Photo credit@danielregha@davido

According to him, he has a lot of questions about the symbols used by the music star on the cover of his album.

Daniel Regha advises Davido

In the post, the critic, who claimed he was a not troll, said that the singer should perform better next time with the cover of his project.

Legit.ng had a look at Davido's album cover, on the new project, the singer was standing between two masquerades in colourful attires.

While two other masquerades were sitting down.

This is not the first time that Regha will be taking a swipe at Davido. He once slammed him after he granted an interview about his music and how people faint at his concert.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Daniel Regha's review

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Regha said about Davido's album. Here are some of the comments below:

@mrsanctus01

"Why will you have to judge . OBO is a very reasonable and creative artist that all his doings aligned in a unique way."

@SophyaAdannaya:

"You are mad."

@georgeonincome:

"An album cover isn’t just art, it’s a statement. If it’s making you question it, maybe that’s exactly the point. But art should provoke thought, not confusion."

@MagnificentKin6:

"I thought of this as well. The cover looks diabolical.I can't just comprehend it though I'm his fan."

@Mr_Emejuru:

"You should have done a better profile picture.This your hairline dey play Barça high line."

@justtruth001:

"Last time i checked , your opinion no really too matter Daniel. No offence."

@only_one_dsko

"Are you an FC or 30BG ?"

@Soniasewuese:

"Album never drop, criticisms full everywhere."

@OniDebola67957:

"Your opinion."

Daniel Regha reviews Kese

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Regha also gave a review of Wizkid's hit song Kese after it was released.

The critic scored the song and said that he meant no offence with what he said about it.

Fans were divided by the review, they promised to listen to the song again as they were encouraged by the score Regha gave to it

