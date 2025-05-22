Multi-award-winning music crooner Damini Ogulu has started the internet buzzing with his new online post

The Nigerian crooner, who was recently accused of throwing shade at his colleague and friend Wizkid, made headlines after he shared a cryptic post

In the post, the singer made an emotional revelation while referencing the 'African Giant' Burna Boy

Damini Ogulu, the Nigerian Afrobeats singer famously known as Burna Boy, has caught the attention of social media users with his new post.

Mixed reactions have trailed the singer’s comment about the death of his well-revered version, "African Giant."

Burna Boy announces the demise of African Giant.

Source: Instagram

He blamed the death of that version of himself on the betrayal of his own people. The singer, in the same vein, announced the birth of another side of him dubbed "Big 7," adding that it was created to protect the remains of African Giant.

However, while Big 7 strives to remain on course, the African Giant still haunts Burna Boy.

Burna Boy wrote via his IG story:

"The "African Giant" BURNA BOY died. His own people killed him. Then "BIG 7" was born to protect what was left of "BURNA BOY" BURNA BOY and BIG7 fight each other a lot because while BIG 7 is only protecting the final and only existing piece of BURNA BOY's BROKEN HEART. The "African Giant" still haunts BURNA BOY."

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@faithway10 said:

"This one go smoke dey talk nonsense 😂."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Always stay with one supplier…e get why 👀."

@osita_favour_kosisochukwu_ said:

"E be like this guy don smoke toothpaste 😂😂."

@aku_fesie said:

"All this Igbo💨 talk. Drop your song.. if e sweet we go vibe am. We no really send you personally.. as you sef no send us too🤝."

@lexie_armani said:

"Big 7, just drop the album abeg."

@__.cheeee said:

"African giant you go need explain because we no understand."

@possible_j0 said:

"Omo the amount of Hate Burna is getting is terrible just see comments na 🤦🏾.. This is absolutely bad make una support our own o hmm."

@brittyne said:

"Non Nigerians reading this : Basically he’s not the same Burna he was when he was in his “African Giant” bag. Big 7 dropping soon."

Burna Boy's post about the death of African Boy unsettles many.

Source: Instagram

@u.k.yusuf said:

"Burna and big 7 are on shrooms.. They’ll all be fine. Including Damini too."

@iam.staciasparks said:

"Una suppose dey drop una phone with una manager when una wan smoke, because wetin be Big 7 again 😂😂."

@bugblitzz said:

"Na small small una suppose Dey smoke this Igbo."

@oluquentkiddiesempire said:

"Someone said “he can never be higher than the most high “ I’m so done with this people 😂😂😂😂."

