Styl-Plus Sparks Comeback Rumours as Studio Video With Ladipoe Trends Online
- A new clip showing Styl-Plus members back together in a music studio has sparked massive reactions online
- Rapper Ladipoe surprises fans after sharing a video of himself with Styl-Plus crew as he added a rap verse to their rendition
- In a 2024 interview, former member Tunde Akinsanmi expressed disappointment over how Styl-Plus is often left out of Afrobeats conversations
Nigerians on social media have been left buzzing after a surprise video showing the legendary group, Styl-Plus, back in the studio hit the internet.
The iconic boy band, made up of Shifi Emoefe, Zeal Onyecheme, and Tunde Akinsanmi, was seen in a now-viral video singing their timeless hit Olufunmi.
The clip, which was shared by rapper Ladipoe, showed the group vibing with joy and chemistry, with Poe later jumping on the track with a smooth rap verse.
Nigerians react to Styl-Plus reunion
The heartwarming moment has got fans talking and hoping for a long-awaited comeback. Many reminisced on the impact the group had on the Nigerian music scene in the early 2000s.
@jaywonjuwonlo said:
"I love this. Good to see them together again.
@_iamtmax said:
"Styl-Plus back in the studio? Omo this one touch my soul. Childhood memories just dey rush me. Drop the song abeg!"
@blaq_don7 commented:
" If Styl-Plus and Ladipoe release this jam, the internet go shutdown! OGs linking with new school"
@kweenify wrote:
"These men gave us timeless music. I can’t believe I’m hearing Olufunmi again with that same voice"
@officialrozy__ stated:
"Let’s be honest, Styl-Plus was the GOAT of Nigerian love songs. I’m ready for this comeback!"
@mr_denzel88 stated:
" The fact that they still sound the same is scary… in a good way. God bless Styl-Plus forever."
@vibewithLami wrote:
"Na this kind content we dey beg for. Styl-Plus reunion go burst everywhere, just imagine the EP drop like this"
@iamchuks_ opined:
"If you no cry when you hear Olufunmi back then, were you even in love? Styl-Plus carry us go where we no know"
@realomobolanle__ stated:
"Styl-Plus dey studio again? God I’m not crying, you are! Please let them tour too, my body is ready "
@emzywave said:
"Even in 2025, nobody comes close to Styl-Plus when it comes to love songs. Their harmony na cruise and healing"
@kingsleey__ wrote:
Ladipoe + Styl-Plus = generational jam loading This kind feature too sweet abeg!"
@babyboyzaddy commented:
"Styl-Plus deserves national honour for what they did to our hearts. These guys no be regular OGs at all "
Former Styl-PLUS speaks on legacy
Legit.ng recalled that in a 2024 interview, former member Tunde Akinsanmi expressed disappointment over how Styl-Plus is often left out of Afrobeats conversations.
According to him, Olufunmi and their other hits were not just R&B but early examples of Afrobeats.
He urged fans and critics to study the beat and vibe of their songs to understand their true impact on the genre.
