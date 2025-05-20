A new clip showing Styl-Plus members back together in a music studio has sparked massive reactions online

Rapper Ladipoe surprises fans after sharing a video of himself with Styl-Plus crew as he added a rap verse to their rendition

In a 2024 interview, former member Tunde Akinsanmi expressed disappointment over how Styl-Plus is often left out of Afrobeats conversations

Nigerians on social media have been left buzzing after a surprise video showing the legendary group, Styl-Plus, back in the studio hit the internet.

The iconic boy band, made up of Shifi Emoefe, Zeal Onyecheme, and Tunde Akinsanmi, was seen in a now-viral video singing their timeless hit Olufunmi.

Styl-Plus sparks comeback rumours as studio video with Ladipoe trends online. Photos @official_stylplus/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The clip, which was shared by rapper Ladipoe, showed the group vibing with joy and chemistry, with Poe later jumping on the track with a smooth rap verse.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Styl-Plus reunion

The heartwarming moment has got fans talking and hoping for a long-awaited comeback. Many reminisced on the impact the group had on the Nigerian music scene in the early 2000s.

@jaywonjuwonlo said:

"I love this. Good to see them together again.

@_iamtmax said:

"Styl-Plus back in the studio? Omo this one touch my soul. Childhood memories just dey rush me. Drop the song abeg!"

@blaq_don7 commented:

" If Styl-Plus and Ladipoe release this jam, the internet go shutdown! OGs linking with new school"

@kweenify wrote:

"These men gave us timeless music. I can’t believe I’m hearing Olufunmi again with that same voice"

@officialrozy__ stated:

"Let’s be honest, Styl-Plus was the GOAT of Nigerian love songs. I’m ready for this comeback!"

@mr_denzel88 stated:

" The fact that they still sound the same is scary… in a good way. God bless Styl-Plus forever."

@vibewithLami wrote:

"Na this kind content we dey beg for. Styl-Plus reunion go burst everywhere, just imagine the EP drop like this"

@iamchuks_ opined:

"If you no cry when you hear Olufunmi back then, were you even in love? Styl-Plus carry us go where we no know"

@realomobolanle__ stated:

"Styl-Plus dey studio again? God I’m not crying, you are! Please let them tour too, my body is ready "

@emzywave said:

"Even in 2025, nobody comes close to Styl-Plus when it comes to love songs. Their harmony na cruise and healing"

@kingsleey__ wrote:

Ladipoe + Styl-Plus = generational jam loading This kind feature too sweet abeg!"

@babyboyzaddy commented:

"Styl-Plus deserves national honour for what they did to our hearts. These guys no be regular OGs at all "

Ladipoe surprises fans after sharing a video of himself with Styl-Plus in the studio. @official_stylplus/Instagram @ladipoe.

Source: Instagram

Former Styl-PLUS speaks on legacy

Legit.ng recalled that in a 2024 interview, former member Tunde Akinsanmi expressed disappointment over how Styl-Plus is often left out of Afrobeats conversations.

According to him, Olufunmi and their other hits were not just R&B but early examples of Afrobeats.

He urged fans and critics to study the beat and vibe of their songs to understand their true impact on the genre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng