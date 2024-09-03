Burna Boy has shared his view about Nigerian weddings in a viral post and his view sparked reactions among fans

In his post, he noted that Nigerian weddings are nice if it is done right and a video of Yhemo Lee was attached to the post

A few of his fans reacted and noted that they already know who he was referring to as they called a singer's name

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has shared his view about Nigerian wedding in a post that has gone viral.

The music star, who was named as the richest in Nigeria, stated that Nigerian weddings are very nice if they are done well.

Burna Boy's quote about wedding sparks reactions. Photo credit @burnaboygram/@davido/@yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

The wedding picture of Yhemo Lee and his wife was attached to the post which was put up in the Insta story of the Last last crooner.

His quote sparked massive reactions among fans, who called Davido's name and said that he might be referring to him.

A few fans also slammed him because he has never been linked to any other lady apart from Stefflon Don.

See the post here:

What fans said about Burna Boy's quote

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Grammy Award winner. Here are some of the comments below:

@thegirl_favoured:

"He said what he said, stop assuming he didn't mention anyone name."

@4ktrey_010:

"This one na for Davido nothing you fit tell me."

@god_is__the__greatest_:

"Person wey never do wedding Dey drop quote, okay ooo."

@kemberly_b3:

"Funny enough, he didn’t mention anyone or tag anyone ,there are a lot of weddings that has been done in the last 3 months, na una yeye audience dey create unnecessary h@teed among this people."

@dipyah_posh:

"Na talk you Dey find! Everything is right in the beholders eyes."

@priscababy7:

"Everything Burna said is truth; His judgment are always right."

@bigv_____:

"Na Davido go give all of una hypertension last last."

@tobbylyon_vibes:

"Baba dey use parable throw words at Davido."

@adam_oba01:

"Anytime this one wan trend he go just de find way to attack Davido."

@mercy_ene18:

"This is not needed sha if you wan congratulate person do it in peace no dey reason person way no send you."

Burna Boy models alongside David Beckham, others

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian global singer made another international milestone following his new fashion deal.

The City Boy crooner, joined by British staple David Beckham and supermodel Naomi Campbell, campaigned for Hugo Boss's new collection.

The Grammy-award-winning singer, in a viral video, wowed many with his outfit as netizens gushed over him.

Source: Legit.ng