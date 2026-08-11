A Nigerian content creator has shared a step-by-step cost breakdown of her budget road trip to a destination outside of Nigeria

The journey involved multiple vehicle changes, border crossings on foot, and currency exchange along the way

She noted that Lagosians have a unique advantage of easy road access to other nearby countries that many people do not take advantage of

A Nigerian travel content creator known as Ijeaweleribe has captured attention online after revealing how she travelled from Lagos to another country for just N16,500. She shared every step of the route in a detailed Instagram video.

In the clip, Ijeaweleribe walks viewers through the journey from a Lagos bus station to a wooden pier in Togo. She noted that while she had made the trip several times before, she had always gone by private vehicle. This time, she set out to find the most affordable route possible.

A Nigerian lady shares how much she used to travel abroad. Photo credit: ijeaweleribe/TikTok

Source: UGC

Nigerian lady spends N16,500 travelling to Togo

The trip begins at Mile 2, where travellers board a bus to Badagri for N1,500. At the final bus stop in Badagri, a shared taxi to Seme border costs another N1,500, though she warned that some drivers quote higher fares and advised travellers not to hesitate to negotiate.

At the Seme border, pedestrians must get their passports stamped on both the Nigerian and Beninese sides, costing N1,000 each.

Once inside Benin, she strongly advised against jumping straight into a taxi headed for Togo, as those tend to be pricier. Instead, she recommended exchanging naira for CFA francs first, then taking a motorbike to Karyofu for around 500 CFA. From there, a shared taxi to Hilacondji border costs 4,000 CFA, a journey of roughly an hour and a half. The final border crossing into Togo carries a stamp fee of 1,000 CFA.

By that point, according to Ijeaweleribe, the total spend sits at approximately N16,500. Travellers continuing into Lomé or elsewhere in Togo should budget an additional N1,000 to N3,000, which she said still keeps the overall cost well under N10,000 in naira equivalent for the onward leg.

She said:

"If your priority is saving money, then it gets the job done."

She closed the video with a broader observation, pointing out that living in Lagos comes with the underrated benefit of road access to several West African neighbours.

Watch Ijeaweleribe's full Lagos-to-Togo travel breakdown below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady travelling with N16,500

Legit.ng compiled reactions from Instagram users who watched the Nigerian lady's cost breakdown. Some of the comments are below:

Symply_rekky said:

"Definitely going to try this."

Officialtourbuddy said:

"Abi na totrek come this Lagos make I fit go abroad."

Olar_gold said:

"I want to plan for September. Have activity for the August date."

Thesandraadebayo said:

"I envy people like this. The problem is I will get lost. No matter how much I watch this video."

Lady shares how she relocated to Canada from UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she moved to Canada as a permanent resident after three years in the UK.

She opened up about the documents she submitted and how long it took for the application to be processed.

Source: Legit.ng