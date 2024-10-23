Speed Darlington has released a diss track titled Baby oil, weeks after calling out Burna Boy in the wake of Diddy's arrest

The singer had asked Burna Boy how many baby oil Diddy used on him, and he was arrested after that

Weeks after dust had settled on the controversial case, he made a diss track and the audio surfaced online

Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has recorded a new feat weeks after calling out his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini, better known as Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had called out Burna Boy after American singer Sean Diddy Combs was arrested.

Speed Darlington makes new feat.

Source: Instagram

A few weeks after the called out, he made a dish track titled 'Baby Oil' and the song made waves on a streaming platform Spotify.

The controversial singer's song became the highest new entry on Spotify daily top chart.

Darlington's song trends

In the recording, Darlington said that someone should pull his undergarment up. He noted that an American had pulled it down.

He rapped for some minutes as the song continued to trend.

Recall that Darlington had posted baby oil after he was released from jail.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Darlington's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@jeffery1of1:

"Intro don already chop 1 minute from the song, how long the main song go come be?"

@legacythesonofgod:

"I just play am now, Ajeehh!! The song sweet die!!"

@dcd_original:

"Best diss track of the yea."

@cest_moi_betsyikeme:

"Very confusing beat but the lines are landing baggdereden."

@attih_soul:

"Mission accomplished for Speedy. This was what he wanted all along."

@timispencer:

"I no Dey do justice for anybody o."

Speed Darlington returns to social media

Speed Darlington had returned to social media, and he had started dragging Burna Boy a week after he regained his freedom.

In a new video he made, he accused the singer of paying blogs to promote him and said he was more successful than the singer.

The clip sparked reactions among fans who shared their opinions about Darlington and what he said.

