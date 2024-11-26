Davido has made a new post on X where he prayed for his country Nigeria after he was criticised over his interview

In his post, he said that God will bless Nigeria and also shared a picture of the national flag after his tweet

Fans were quick to comments about the flag of the country on his bio and many reacted to his post

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has shown how much he loves his country Nigeria despite the criticism he faced over his interview.

The 'Amuke' crooner had stated that foreigners, should reconsider relocating to Nigeria because the economy was in shambles. He was slammed by some celebrities for his utterance.

In his new twist, he prayed that God will bless Nigeria, and he also shared the picture of the National flag.

Davido uses Belgium flag

In his post, the music star, who made stew for his wife days ago, had a Belgium flag in his bio.

Fans were quick to notice the flag, and they taunted him with it. The singer's tweet also attracted series of reactions from fans, who were not happy with him.

Reactions trail Davido's tweet

Netizens reacted to the tweet made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

VDM reacts to those criticising Davido

Legit.ng had reported that the social media critic had reacted to the celebrities speaking against Davido after he granted an interview about Nigeria.

Davido had warned that Americans should not come to Nigeria because the economy was in shambles.

VDM shared what he would have said if he was the one speaking about Nigeria, and he warned those criticising Davido.

