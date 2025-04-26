Tolani Baj has shared her opinion about some Nigerian singers in a viral video on social media

In the clip, she stated that some singers would be better off if they become influencers, and she advised them to retire

Fans agreed with her utterance and shared the name of singers the reality star was referring to

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tolani Shobajo aka Tolani Baj, has given her two cents to some artists in a viral video.

In the clip, the disc jockey who stated what she has to offer in a relationship a few months ago said that there was no shame in retiring from music.

Tolani Baj speaks about music, fans call names of singers she was shading. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@davido/@tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

According to her, there was no shame in retiring if they cannot evolve or transition. She added that some of the people she was referring to have built an amazing legacy in the past and their catalogue has been fantastic.

She asserted that a lot of artists are on the table she was shaking, and she felt like whispering it in their ears.

Tolani Baj speaks about Don Jazzy, Olamide

Also in her recording, she noted the people she was referring now release 'nonsense' songs which are out of date.

Tolani Baj sends warning to some singers about the kid of music they release. Photo credit@tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

The disc jockey who relocated to Nigeria added that it was better for them to go into business.

She mentioned Don Jazzy and Olamide and affirmed that they are good business executives, who have built their brands over the years.

The reality star warned that the singers she was talking about should stop allowing people to compare them to the young generation of artists.

Fan call names

Fans of the reality star mentioned Wizkid, Davido and Psquare. They asserted that Tolani Baj was referring to them, and some even tagged the people they called.

In her words:

“If your sound no longer resonates with your fans or your sound is outdated, then go into business. Olamide and Don Jazzy are perfect examples of who OG artists should embody. There is no shame in retiring. Stop dropping nonsense music to water down your brand, especially if your catalogue in the past is A1.”

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Tolani Baj's video

Here are some comments from fans of the DJ below:

@spaakboy1 reacted:

"Madam go rest or mind yourself business. Do you expect them to come tell you that they have investments here and there?"

@black_extrovert stated:

"This is the truth Wizkid needs the most."

@ossomsokay commented:

"Not everyone is good at business or managing and looking after others. Just as not every successful business person can be mentor (teach others)/ Don Jazzy has never been an artist and Olamide is still active."

@iamprincekc said:

"This is for the twins Psquare. Is time to wrap it up."

@marvellous_shuga shared:

"Talk to Wizkid."

@ofushi111111 commented:

"True. Davido and Wiz kid please leave it for burna boy. I am big davido fan but omo this him album just dey sound dey same. I just tire for am. Na only burna boy still the hit."

@justin_iykejay reacted:

"Talk to Wizkid directly, stop going through the corners ."

Tolani Baj speaks about BBN

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tolanibaj had stated that people can only win the Big Brother reality show if they have a pity story.

Tolanibaj also expressed regret on some of her actions while she was in Biggies' house. She said that her primary aim was to have fun in the All-Star edition and not to win any cash prize.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng