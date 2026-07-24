New autopsy findings have detailed the extent of injuries Jubilant Sykes suffered before his death in December

The Grammy-nominated baritone was found at his Santa Monica home after his wife made a disturbing discovery

Sykes built a celebrated career performing at Carnegie Hall, the Met Opera, and alongside global music legends

Disturbing new details have emerged from the Los Angeles County medical examiner's autopsy report into the death of Grammy-nominated gospel and opera singer Jubilant Sykes, who died on 8 December at his Santa Monica home.

According to the report, Sykes sustained 68 stab wounds during the attack, with injuries to vital organs including his heart, liver, and lungs.

Reactions trail the heartbreaking autopsy report of Grammy-nominated gospel singer Jubilant Sykes. Photo credit@jubliantsykes

Source: Instagram

The singer also suffered several broken bones, reportedly after being struck with a 10-pound dumbbell.

His son, Micah Sykes, is alleged to have used garden shears in the assault, based on details contained in the criminal complaint.

Syke's wife raises alarm about husband

It was Sykes' wife, Cecelia, who first encountered the attack in progress. After she raised the alarm, police arrived at the scene, and Jubilant Sykes was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Micah Sykes was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The news has sent shockwaves through the gospel and classical music communities, where Sykes had earned a towering reputation over the course of his career.

Fans mourn Grammy-nominated gospel singer Jubilant Sykes. Photo credit@jubilantsykes

Source: Instagram

The music star was known for his remarkable versatility, working across gospel, opera, spirituals, show tunes, folk, and pop.

His collaborators included some of the most celebrated names in music, among them Renée Fleming, Carlos Santana, Terence Blanchard, Julie Andrews, and Brian Wilson.

Sykes performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages, from the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall to the Apollo Theater and the Metropolitan Opera. In 2010, he received a Grammy nomination for his recording of Leonard Bernstein's "Mass," a recognition that cemented his standing among the finest voices of his generation.

Here is the Instagram post on the autopsy report of the late singer below:

Reactions to the news poured in from fans and followers online.

@lisanauful wrote:

"Such a beautiful man and talent."

@pedro_david_ramos commented:

"I was shocked when I learned about his passing, and this is even more painful to hear. I love his recordings."

@wheresjuvy shared:

"Rip. Remembered seeing him in concert years ago. Amazing voice."

@bowden.russell61 asked:

"When will California enact sensible knife control? Background checks, etc."

@keepitpushing4_1_1 wrote:

"Rip to her and condolences to her family."

@5549.alicia said:

"No human should experience being stabbed 70 times."

Actor Patrick Okoye dies

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported the death of veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy.

According to reports, the actor, who was also a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, died in the early hours of May 29.

The first announcement of his passing surfaced on the late actor’s official Instagram page around 11 am.

Source: Legit.ng