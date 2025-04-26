Luis Figo and his wife Helen Svedin have gone their separate ways after their marriage of 24 years ended

Figo, who usually attended events along with his partner, was spotted alone at the recent Laureus Awards ceremony

The 2000 Ballon d'Or winner now focuses on his business ventures, while Svedin continues with her activities in the fashion industry

Portuguese football icon Luís Figo and his Swedish model wife, Helen Svedin, have reportedly parted ways, according to several reports in the Spanish media.

The 52-year-old former Real Madrid and Barcelona star and the 50-year-old Svedin, who married in 2001, have ended their romantic relationship.

Further reports suggest that Figo has left his wife after 24 years, and the ex-footballer has moved out of their family home.

The former winger was known to attend events with his wife over the years, but he graced the recent Laureus Awards ceremony alone, SunSport reports.

At the event, Figo branded his three daughters, Daniela, Martina and Stella, as the best thing to have ever happened to him, failing to mention his wife.

According to Spanish outlet Vanitatis, the estranged couple are now "leading separate lives," even though they have yet to officially confirm their divorce.

Marca added that Figo had left the house for three weeks about three years ago.

More rumours linked the ex-player to a pretty model, Claudia Bavel, who previously claimed a relationship with Figo’s ex-teammate Iker Casillas.

The 2000 Ballon d’Or winner denied the allegations and further threatened legal action. Figo and Svedin, who have three children together, seemed to be having a perfect life.

However, several issues reportedly occurred privately. Since retiring from football, Figo has maintained a low profile.

He now focuses on his business ventures, while Svedin continues with her activities in the fashion industry.

Their love story captivated fans as it was gathered that the pair met in 1996, during the peak of Svedin's career.

It was more of a whirlwind romance, which was later sealed in a fairytale marriage in 2001.

Like many stories, their chapter together has seemingly closed, leading them to part ways.

Figo won as many as 16 trophies during his active days, including the UEFA Champions League, with stints at Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.

