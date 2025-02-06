Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolani Baj, has noted that she was grateful she returned to Nigeria six years ago

When she first thought about the decision, she said it did not make sense then, however, it now makes sense

She also thanked God for the timing of her move and revealed how she now feels, and her fans shared their takes on her decision

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and disc jockey Tolani Shobajo, also known as Tolani Baj, has shared her feelings after she returned to Nigeria six years ago.

The former reality star-turned-podcast host said that she was happy she decided her life in Nigeria has been interesting.

When she took the decision six years ago, she said that it did not make sense then. Besides, it looked like she was taking a risk leaving the United States. In a tweet, she admitted that she was grateful to God for the timing of her move.

According to Tolani Baj, who participated in the 2020 Lockdown edition of the reality show, returning to Nigeria is one of the best choices she has made in life.

Reactions to Tolani Baj's return to Nigeria

Check out some of the reactions as Tolani Baj said she was grateful she returned to Nigeria six years ago below:

@Gviev commented:

"Congratulations. Tolani Baj! It's always great to follow the lead of our spirit even when it doesn't make sense...but the spirit is strong and you take that leap of faith."

@AceKelm noted:

"Happy you are proud you did. I am happier because you are doing well here in Nigeria. May God continue to be for you all time."

@domingo_loso said:

"If you dey do well for 9ja honestly, you won't see any reason for relocating."

@quin_nette_ commented:

"Love that for her. Nigeria is a great country with bad leaders."

@regalvee noted:

"I also think I want to live in Nigeria even if I have the money to japa I’ll just be going out for vacations."

@eyan_boss commented:

"You won’t appreciate Nigeria until you relocate and start seeing things there by yourself! God bless Nigeria."

muyiwa_kaaku reacted:

"No lazy youth can survive abroad in the name of an influencer or social media tag."

Tolani Baj on why she left America

Earlier, Tolani Baj spoke with Legit.ng after her eviction from the BBNaija show.

Tolani, who grew up in America, spoke about why she decided to relocate to Nigeria.

The young lady also spoke about her strategy in the house and how she felt about Prince.

