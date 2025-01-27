Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid saw a young man who looks almost like and imitates his dressing online

The lookalike gentleman heard that the Grammy winner was within his premises and did everything possible to meet him

On seeing his idol, he immediately prostrated and did everything he could to impress the Kese hitmaker, triggering reactions

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid became another topic of discussion online after his internet lookalike identified as Whizzberry bumped into him at an event.

Legit.ng reported that the Kese hitmaker graced Fuji star Wasiu Omogbolahan aka KWAM1’s family house to pay condolences over the death of the latter’s mum.

During his time in his senior colleague’s compound in Ijeebu, the known face on social media as Wizkid’s lookalike gained access to greet the Afrobeats star.

Wizkid was seen leaving with his team after spending a couple of hours with K1 and his family.

The young man who also seems to be an aspiring artist blocked the Grammy winner and his teams as they were going to their cars to leave the premises.

On seeing Wizkid’s DJ Tunez he exchanged a handshake with him, then went on to prostrate for his idol.

Wizkid in a show of love asked Whizzberry how he was doing and went on to ask him about his father which threw netizens balance. Many pointed out that the Kese singer’s style of thinking to ask a stranger about their dad.

Wizkid’s Lookalike performs for him

After the greeting, the young man decided to show off his talent by singing for Wizkid on the spot. However, the musician seemed carried away as he lit up a smoke in the car and waited for his team to wrap up their time in KWAM’s compound.

See their video below:

Wizkid and lookalike trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wrong_sequence:

"THAT GUY WEY PUSH AM GO WHERE WIZKID DEY NA THE REAL OG FOR THIS VIDEo."

rahman_jago_of_abj:

"Wizkid say how is your father ? How this our Machala dey think self."

kellyfresh22:

"Level pass level Wiz composure is always top notch."

sexymummyboyz:

"Otunba Bigwiz a very gent man 🦅 I like the way k1 use ogbon agba , he said wiz omo wa ko re ? Sho o ti ki baba yin “to stop wiz so the boy can have a moment with wiz if not wiz would shot the car door and move as him no too like camera."

portharcourt_cleaning_services:

"Omo forget Wizkid get one energy that commands respect when you around him."

doctor_nosasun101:

"Wizkid continues to prove why he’s Africa’s number one artist! With groundbreaking achievements, record-breaking hits, and global recognition, he has solidified his place as a music icon.

"His ability to bridge African sounds with international appeal sets him apart, inspiring millions across the continent and beyond. Wizkid’s success is truly a proud moment for Africa and a testament to his unmatched talent. Keep shining, Starboy!"

berniccetom:

"You see that guy wey they push you for back say make you go meet wizzy gats love for you."

queenneddan:

"Make Government ban all wizkid haters."

harpforall:

"Fake and original."

afroblueries:

"Person wey dem dey sing for dey smoke 💨 😂😂 this guy ehhhn proudness wan finish am."

reumpling:

"U just have to love Wizkid."

KWAM1’s children interview Wizkid

Afrobeats star Wizkid had a memorable moment at one of his senior colleagues KWAM1’s family house.

Legit.ng reported that the Essence hitmaker went on a condolence visit after he failed to make it to the burial of the Fuji artist's late mum.

A video making the rounds online showed when the Afrobeats star and K1’s children engaged in an interesting question-and-answer session in their dad’s sitting room.

