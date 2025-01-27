The relationship between Fuji star, K1 de Ultimate, and Afrobeats singer Wizkid has often made this news

This time, the Kese hitmaker visited K1 after he lost his mother Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe to the cold hands of death on Saturday, January 18, 2025

Wizkid spent some time with K1 and six of his kids and they had a lovely time creating a TikTok challenge video that was posted online

Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, decided to spend some time with veteran Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 de Ultimate, after the latter's 105-year-old mother died recently.

Some of his children were present in his home as Wizkid joined them for a TikTok challenge video. In the clip shared by @naijaeverything, the children displayed themselves accordingly before the camera. They took turns till it got to Wizkid and K1's turn.

The singers, who wore matching white outfits, captivated their fans who noted that the Ojuelegba hitmaker loves K1 very much. They also reacted to Wizkid's disposition in the video with K1's children. According to them, the singer was trying to maintain himself as a superstar that he is.

K1 and Wizkid's relationship

Both singers are successful in their chosen fields and have been supportive of each other. Recall that when Popsy, as Wizkid is fondly called, lost his mother Morayo Balogun in 2023, K1 was present at the burial.

When K1 held his New Year Fest earlier this year, Wizkid was also present and he gave him bundles of cash. Many fans have commended the level of loyalty between the duo despite their age difference. Wizkid is 34 years old while K1 de Ultimate is 67 years old.

Some of Wizkid's fans said that if not for the relationship he has with K1, he would not have done the TikTok challenge with six of his children.

Watch K1's kids and Wizkid's video below:

Reactions as Wizkid joins K1's kids' video

Check out some of the reactions as KI's kids and Wizkid create an interesting video below:

@ukpong_jnr commented:

"Baba no wan reduce him steeze."

@iam_zaddy_lee commented:

"Make me and one of this man daughter dey reason. Omo I go over love her gan."

@lumideeoba said:

"K1 Children see chance em use ham well."

@brabin_emma commented

"I don investigate!! Na that big sis orchestrate all these thing."

brabin_emma commented

"How manage them fit convince am."

@benson240_1 noted:

"Forget big wiz love this man no cap."

@the_real_abl commented:

"The biggest thing that ever happens to Africa @wizkidayo."

@holuwahtohbylohbar reacted:

"Ibrahim love K1 because normally Ibrahim no get time for all these things."

Wizkid consoles K1

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid, widely known as Ayodeji Balogun, paid a condolence visit to K1 De Ultimate.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that K1 lost his dear mother Alhaja Halima Shadiya Anifowoshe, who passed at age 105.

The singer, who is smitten by the Fuji maestro, went with some of his team members to pay a condolence visit to him.

