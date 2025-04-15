Nigerian singer Davido has once again drawn the attention of his numerous fans to his cooking skills

The 30BG boss posted a video of himself in the process of making jollof rice, as well as the result of his cooking

The photo of the meal Davido prepared went viral on social media, and it stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians as they rated him

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shown off his cooking skills on social media for the umpteenth time.

The award-winning musician, who is known for being a billionaire’s son with a lot of staff at his beck and call, as well as a wife who loves to cook, has made it a point to share videos of himself cooking from time to time.

Fans react to photo of Jollof rice cooked by Davido. Photos: @davido, @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Davido took to his Snapchat page to share a video of himself in the process of preparing jollof rice, which is one of Nigeria’s most popular dishes. In the clip, the 30BG boss was seen focusing intently on the tomatoes he was cutting on a chopping board.

The next post the singer shared was of the finished product. It was a plate of jollof rice garnished with big chunks of fried chicken. See Davido’s post below:

Reactions as Davido cooks jollof rice

It did not take long for the video of Davido cooking as well as the jollof rice he made to make the rounds on social media. As expected, his posts drew the interest of fans, and some of them reacted to what he prepared. While some of them were impressed and praised him, others had their reservations:

Ezinne.zee said:

“Wow! That is what love can do you.”

Browniwales said:

“Awww❤️❤️❤️ chefchi assistant 👏👏👏 our 001 ❤️.”

Skinbrandchic said:

“Our 001 🔥🔥.”

Beekayigwegbe wrote:

“Odiegwu!!! He should do cookathon, make we confirm him skills.”

Danzel62 said:

“Queen Chioma’s husband, his wife’s effect😍😍😍😍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

Gbas_gbos_executioner said:

“My idolo wife don teach am how to cook finish, others dey teach their pikin how to claim peoples properties and smoke Igbo. God I thank you for his life 🙏.”

Iamtherealallegedly wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂hope na thechefchi him dey cook for...obo is learning to be more and more caring romantic husband.”

Ella_fuam said:

“What ever he cooks I want🤤🤤🤤😍.”

Beloved_3019 wrote:

“Chef Chi has done a great job so far❤️🙌.”

Ohghey said:

“Whatever he is cooking will be delicious.”

Beylary30bg said:

“@opeyemifamakin I know you will soon post ooooo 😂.”

Oloriatoks said:

“Be careful with ur hands David.”

Brain_box30bg said:

“My boy wetin you dey do?😂”

Davido attends cooking class in Bahamas

In January 2025, Legit.ng reported that Davido went on vacation to the Bahamas, and he made sure to upgrade his cooking skills.

In one of the clips put into a collage, the Awuke crooner wore his apron and was preparing to fry fish. His instructor was standing close to him and was telling him what to do. He later cut the fish and started frying it as instructed by the chief chef.

Source: Legit.ng