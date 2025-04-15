Nigerian singer Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, was seen dancing to his nephew’s song in public for the umpteenth time

However, Governor Adeleke was able to recruit another governor, Seyi Makinde, to join him in showing love for Davido’s song

The heartwarming video went viral on social media, and it raised comments about Governor Adeleke’s relationship with Davido

Osun state governor and Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, made headlines over how he reacted to his nephew’s song in public for the umpteenth time.

Governor Adeleke is known to be one of Davido’s most incredible supporters, and he displayed this at a recent event when he danced to the 30BG boss’ song.

Governor Adeleke makes Seyi Makinde join him to dance to Davido's song at event. Photos: @goldmyntetv

A video made the rounds of Governor Adeleke with other dignitaries seated at a high table when Davido’s song, Feel, was played by the DJ. As expected, the Osun state politician got on his feet to start dancing as others around him smiled and watched.

However, that was not enough for Governor Adeleke, and he got his colleague and Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, to also dance with him.

In the viral clip, Seyi Makinde got on his feet and tried to imitate Governor Adeleke’s famous dance moves. The onlookers present were impressed by the display between the two politicians.

See the video below:

Reactions as Governor Adeleke, Seyi Makinde dance to Davido’s song

The video of Governor Adeleke encouraging Seyi Makinde to join him in dancing to Davido’s song at an event got many netizens talking. A number of them were impressed:

Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke gets Seyi Makinde to dance to his song. Photo: @aadeleke_01

Ms_chrysos said:

“This man is a joy to behold… all round JOY. Very happy man!”

Mama.yetti said:

“Go on both fashionista governors 🙌😍.”

Brain_box30bg said:

“We love him so much ❤️.”

Kezman365 wrote:

“Happiness is Free 💯.”

Freakygodgram1 said:

“God don give these ones chance dem no get problem😂.”

Ifaola_spiritual_home said:

“Make governor no go fall o😂.”

Rillyw8_ wrote:

“First time seyi Makinde is attending a party 😂😂😂, the person must be very important.”

Dopugi said:

“He no Dey ever hear feel😂make e no dance.”

Logixdigitalmarketing said:

“See people wey wan win next election 😂 Dey play.”

Igbanda_1 wrote:

“Lol davido must be happy anywhere he sees his uncle becos he has full support for him anytime.”

Tolly4usall said:

“Best supporting uncle.”

Mouna_dipama wrote:

“@davido I love your uncle very much, he supports you in everything.👏”

Baby.boy4real said:

“Most entertaining governor always supporting his nephew.”

Yetty_mamamia wrote:

“His no1 fan 😍.”

Davido says dad gifted him $300k after big show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido bragged about still getting money from his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

During an interview on Power 105.1 FM, Davido recounted how his father showed up at his concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The story took an even more surprising turn when Davido shared what happened the day after the concert. He disclosed that Adedeji called him and, without prior discussion, wired $300,000 to his account.

