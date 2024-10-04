Nigerian rapper Phyno is making headlines over his recent exchange with a social media troll

The music star tackled the troll with a heated response after him and Olamide were told to quit music

Phyno’s clapback soon made social media headlines and it seemed to amuse many netizens who reacted

Nigerian rapper Chibuzor Azubuike, aka Phyno, is back in the news following his recent exchange with an online troll.

A netizen recently took to Twitter (X) to drop his hot take about the music star’s career. According to the X user, @KingKudos, Phyno needs to take a break from music.

The netizen advised the rapper and his colleague, Olamide, to wrap things up because they were no longer as talented.

Fans laugh as Phyno claps back at fan in Igbo. Photos: @phynofino

In his words:

“Unrelated but Phyno and Olamide need to wrap this shiiiit up. They don’t have the juice no more. Wtff still listen to these guys in 2024? ”

See his tweet below:

Phyno claps back at critic

Shortly after King Kudos shared his controversial take about Phyno’s career, the rapper wasted no time in responding.

The music star replied by cursing the troll in Igbo language. He said:

“Thunder fire your 'balls' there.”

See the tweet below:

Fans react to Phyno’s clapback

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Phyno’s response to the troll. A number of them were amused by it and could not hold back their laughter.

Aim said Phyno plastered the troll with a curse:

Bona said the troll failed to recognise an OG:

Jiv said celebs only reply trolls:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Djbign:

“Oh what a nice greeting from Phyno.”

Ugooh32:

“😂😂😂😂I literally heard his voice in my head when I read his response. 😂.”

wale_astro:

“Hunger dey town, everybody just dey attack anybody 😹.”

Classy_commy:

“Insulting with language hits harder😂.”

Rosythrone:

“I like the fact he in$ulted with his language, it hits different😂.”

Pendown9ja:

“You dey tell person to wrap him source of income up..but your papa still dey tell Tinubu to increase Minimum wage.”

akunaesiobike1:

“😂😂😂😂 I love this reply.”

Unnstudentz:

“Very good reply 😂.”

Phyno welcomes his first child

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the rapper announced the birth of his first child online.

The Igbo rapper became a father last year but only announced the arrival of his first child in 2024.

However, he still managed to conceal the identity and gender of the child.

