Nigerian singer Mr Eazi is still in shock following the tragic passing of his beloved mum, Pastor Mrs Ifeoma Edith Ajibade, as he lays her to rest

Legit.ng recalls that the Banku originator announced the passing of the preacher on March 6 in a heart-wrenching post online

Videos and pictures from the event captured how Eazi passionately spoke about the memories he shared with the deceased, gaining the attention of many

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, laid his beloved mother, Pastor Mrs Ifeoma Edith Ajibade, to rest.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the musician announced the ragic passing of his mother on social media.

Mr Eazi shared the heartbreaking news on March 6, alongside a touching tribute and a photo of them together.

He wrote, “Thank you, Mummy For your strength, your sacrifices, your unwavering faith. For raising us with love, discipline, and devotion to God. For teaching me confidence, entrepreneurship, forgiveness, and family.

“You were my greatest protector, my toughest critic, and truest Fan.You were not perfect, but you were perfect to me. Your legacy lives on. Rest well lfeoma Edith Ajibade.”

Scenes from the burial ceremony saw the artist express his deep grief over his mum’s absence.

The burial of his mother was attended by important guests, including billionaire Femi Otedola, and his wife Nana Otedola. Tekno, his colleague, was also present to support his buddy and colleague Mr Eazi.

Mr Eazi hailed his mother as a selfless woman who never stopped sacrificing and giving, even when he struggled to believe in himself. He discussed how her everlasting support in him influenced his life and work.

“Life feels cold, distant, and incomplete without you,” he continued. “I know people say you’re in a better place, but selfishly, I wish you were still here, holding us together, guiding us, loving us as only you could.”

The tribute also highlighted his mother's involvement in his life, soothing him in his worries and always recognising greatness in him, even when he couldn't see it in himself.

“Mummy, you carried my burdens, corrected me with love, comforted me in my fears, and always saw greatness in me,” he added. “I vow to live in a way that honours your dreams for me, to become the man you always believed I could be.”

Mr Eazi rounded up his speech with a promise to cherish his mother’s love and the memory they both shared, saying:

“Thank you for loving me unconditionally. Thank you for standing by me. Thank you for being my mother. I love you. I miss you. And until we meet again, I will carry your love with me forever.”

