Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, widely known as Mr Eazi, recently provided insights into his diverse cultural heritage and educational journey.

The influential entertainer shared that despite leaving Nigeria early to pursue his studies at a Ghanaian university, he has experienced the cultural richness of being a Nigerian.

During a candid conversation on the Capital Xtra podcast, Mr Eazi disclosed that his mother hails from the South-South region (Delta Igbo), while his father is from Ogun State. He added a unique layer to his family ancestry by mentioning that his maternal grandmother was raised in Kaduna.

Disclosing this, he proudly stated that he was the true definition of Nigeria due to the cross-ethnic marriage between his parents. The Skin Tight hitmaker confidently asserted that his varied cultural influences could position him as a candidate for the presidency in the future.

Speaking further after his education, Eazi heartily revealed that he left Nigeria for Ghana at the age of 15 to study mechanical engineering, and by the time he was 18 years old, going on 19, he already had his BSC.

“I went to Ghana when I was 15 for university, cos I am a genius like that. I finished uni so early,” he said.

