Singer Wizkid is marking the death anniversary of his mother Morayo Balogun and he posted some emojis in that regard

The Essence crooner shared a strong bond with his late mother and spoke fondly about her when she was alive and even after she passed on

Several fans of the singer sympathized with him and imagined what it felt like to lose a loved one

Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has remembered his late mother, Morayo Balogun, one year after her death.

Wizkid marks the remembrance of his late mum. Image credit: @wizkidfc

Source: Instagram

He has often spoken about how painful it was for him to lose her and he wished she was alive. The deceased passed away on August 18, 2023, and was given a befitting burial by her family.

Wizkid reflected on her passing with love and dove emojis. Videos of the burial of his mum were also shared online which gathered reactions from netizens.

The Daddy Yo crooner has said his upcoming album was named after his late mum and he described her as the love of his life.

Some netizens became emotional about the death anniversary of the singer's death and they consoled him.

See Wizkid's post below:

Reactions to Wizkid's mum's death anniversary

Legit.ng has compiled comments about the singer's mum's death anniversary below:

@tosinbanks:

"I am going through mine right now. It's exactly 18 days since I lost my mum. My life hasn't been the same ever since 1st of August 2024."

@showkid9ja:

"To us, that have lost our mother may God continue to comfort us. It is always the saddest day no matter your age."

@bababolu2015:

"I wish Wiz could drop Morayo album for us FC to feel the same pain he is feeling and for us that also lost our mom too."

@_olanike25:

"He said the pain can’t go away and he’s not gonna tell God to take away the pain. I felt that. I still mourn mine every single day. May the souls of our departed ones continue to rest in peace."

@pretty_funmite:

"Kai this is emotional."

Wizkid remembers late mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid had sent some words of encouragement to everyone grieving.

The singer marked his late mother's post-humous birthday on July 4 and took to social media to honour her memory.

He described his mother as the love of his life and prayed that God would comfort everyone that is mourning.

Source: Legit.ng