Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has resumed his training on the streets of Lagos, receiving a warm reception from area boys

The 34-year-old was spotted jogging without the protection of bodyguards, with excited onlookers thrilled to see the boxing star

A boxing instructor also appealed to the Olympic champion to help build a gym that would be named in his honour

Anthony Joshua was spotted jogging on the streets of Lagos without his bodyguard.

The former two-time WBA heavyweight champion, known for visiting Nigeria during his holidays, recently met with President Bola Tinubu.

Area boys around the Banana Island were seen cheering and trying to engage with the boxer.

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was spotted in Lagos, jogging by some area boys who hailed him. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Former WBO champion resumes training

Anthony Joshua got a rosy reception after he was spotted jogging on the streets of Lagos by fans who recognised the boxer.

According to Punch, the former IBF champion was cheered by excited onlookers as he was greeted with cheers and fist-bumps as the boxer jogged down the street.

In a video posted on X, the Olympic champion compared himself to a whole host of NBA legends, including Michael Jordan.

The British boxer stressed that he gets his love from the street. Joshua said:

“I love the game. I love the hustle. I feel like one of them ballplayers you know? Like Bird, Magic, James, Jordan, Kobe or something.

“You know I got dough, I could leave the game… But if I leave… Are the fans still gonna love me, man?” he asked, adding, “I get love out here in streets man.”

According to talkSPORT, Joshua return date is yet to be confirmed six months after being brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois.

Olympic Champion Anthony Joshua went jogging without his bodyguards on the street of Lagos. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Boxing enthusiast urges Joshua to build gym in Nigeria

A passionate boxing enthusiast, Solomon Ogwo, has appealed to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to build a boxing gym in Nigeria, with the facility named after the boxing star.

Ogwo expressed how much Nigeria loves Joshua, emphasizing that the country shares the same admiration for him as the rest of the world. He said:

"Big champion 🙌this is the second time I’m reaching out to you.

"Nigeria loves you as much as the world does. We would love you to build a boxing gym named after you here in Nigeria. We don’t have a top-tier gym for boxing lovers.

"Having one for you will improve our boxing.

Reactions trail Joshua's training

@Jeffynicety wrote:

"You're more than just a boxer, my friend.

"You are kind, humble, annoyingly intelligent, and an inspiration to others. No matter what happens, you will always be loved and continue to shine, even after your boxing career.

@joebangsjr added:

"Love this King. Will always get love from the realist of places 💯 They see themselves in you filled with dreams and ambition. You did good, bro you did good 🤝.

"Most dream to achieve a fraction of what you have champ 🫡.

@BalogunREADONE said:

"I am just playing this song in my head street credibility 9ICE ft 2FACE. I guess you need to use this as the undertone song for this video clip..

"AJ, we are proud of you.

@stevealton1 wrote:

"I think you have achieved enough in the sport, congrats. 👏 Fans come and go, giving is better than receiving. Share your knowledge and help people achieve their dreams. Love conquers all 🙌.

Dubois knocks out Joshua

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel Dubois secured a dominant victory in round five of the highly anticipated IBF World Heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua.

The Riyadh Season-themed bout lived up to expectations as the 27-year-old Dubois immediately set the tone with a series of powerful jabs, signalling his clear intent from the outset.

Dubois started aggressively, landing a devastating right hook early in the fight that brought Joshua to his knees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng