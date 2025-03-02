Davido has stated the extent he can go for his wife, Chioma as they stepped out to eat in a video making the rounds

After arriving at their destination, they were given a special treat by the chef who prepared their food

Fans were amazed at how beautiful the mother of two looked as they admired the couple and their marriage

Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido made fans grow green with envy with what he said about his wife Chioma.

The couple, who got married in a flamboyant ceremony in 2024 stepped out to eat and the video surfaced online.

Davido gushes over wife duriing outing. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

According to the Awuke crooner, his wife can get anything she wants. The two were seen loving up as they took pictures together.

While waking into the restaurant, they were seen walking hand in hand before they could locate an empty table they loved.

The couple were also having serious discussions as they stayed back at the eatery to enjoin private moment together.

Chef celebrates Davido, Chioma

The Chef preparing food was dramatic as he used oil to draw a love symbol for the couple, who just arrived at the restaurant.

Davido takes picture with wife. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Chioma was seen pouring wine for her husband, herself and Nikos Babii, who was with them.

Fan admired Chioma's new look as she stepped out without makeup and was looking slimmer and more beautiful.

Recall that Davido had been sighted at different times spoiling his wife silly with the good things of life. He gave her several gifts on special occasions and has been sighted taking her on luxury trips.

The singer was also once seen cooking for her after attending a cooking class.

See the video here:

What fans said about Davido's utterance

Reactions have trailed what Davido told his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@ijeomaking_said:

"See beautiful Davido wife no makeup, no filter mama ejima you are so beautiful."

@ohenebaakuabee wrote:

"Love is sweet oooo, so she gets whatever she wants."

@iam_ufuoma_peace said:

"My beautiful chioma and her hubby."

@peytonceline stated:

"I can look at these 2 without blinking ."

@vitu911 shared:

"My beautiful Chioma Adeleke, she's a fine baby."

@victoriakenneth63 said:

"Soft lifestyle is what so-called grandmother wants. Unfortunately the chemistry doesn't match."

@naileddbybelle reacted:

"Chioma is such a gorgeous woman, her black doesn’t crack… Love her."

@___missxlaga shared:

"She beautiful bab without filter or makeup."

Davido prays ahead of birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had made a post ahead of his birthday expressing his appreciation to God for his life and all the experiences he has had.

In it, he noted that he was happy to be alive, and he looked forward to the big 32 taking place on Friday in grand style.

He also shared what he has passed through and what his fans have been telling him to do about the situation. Fans were excited about his post as they wished him well, while some asked for give away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng