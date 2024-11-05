It is one thing to create good music, it is another to produce a music video that would reach a massive audience

Rema had released his hit song Calm Down and featured his American colleague Selena Gomez on its remix in 2022

The song has not only gotten a wide acceptance from music lovers, but the music video is also set to hit a milestone on YouTube

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, and his American counterpart Selena Gomez did a collaboration on the song Calm Down, which is set to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

Fans react as Rema and Selena Gomez's Calm Down remix is set to hit 1 billion views. Image credit: @heisrema, @selenagomez

Source: Instagram

The music video currently has over 997 million views and it got fans of the singer excited. However, some people noticed that Calm Down remix is only on Selena Gomez's YouTube page.

In response, some fans said it was because the American popstar has more fans on social media. Some fans used the opportunity to shade other artistes who have not got up to 1 billion views on a YouTube music video.

Rema has come a long way in the music industry. Since he got signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin Records, he has released hit songs and have more fans who support his craft.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Rema's Calm Down YouTube views

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Rema and Selena Gomez's achievement on Calm Down below:

@stardomgys:

"ESSENCE hit 1 billion in all streams platform. BURNA boy; LAST LAST did that too. Now CALM DOWN. Tell me who is missing."

@ap45708:

"I am still confused how the remix is posted on her YouTube page not Rema’s."

@ademillie_:

"@ap45708 She made it has more publicity it is a very good move."

@ivy.victor_:

"First Nigerian song to archive this milestone on YT everywhere sef all streaming platforms."

@officialcitadel223:

"Gomez is still thanking Rema for helping her career."

@kingsamuel6201:

"No more big three, is now a big four."

Crowd performs Calm Down for Rema

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rema put his popularity to test during one of his performances in the United States of America.

The Nigerian singer watched in amazement as the US crowd took over his job and reversed the situation.

They performed his hit single Calm Down to him, and Nigerians reacted differently to the lovely video that emerged online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng