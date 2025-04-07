Super Eagles defender Bassey kept Mohamed Salah quiet in Fulham’s 3-2 win over Liverpool

Fulham boss Marco Silva praised Bassey’s attributes and potential to become a top-class defender

Fulham are now eighth in the Premier League and firmly in contention for European qualification

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey delivered a masterclass performance on Sunday, helping Fulham seal a memorable 3–2 victory over title-chasing Liverpool in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Craven Cottage.

Bassey, who has steadily grown into one of Fulham’s key players this season, was instrumental in keeping Mohamed Salah unusually quiet throughout the match.

Calvin Bassey put up one of his best performances this season to stop Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian star showed strength, composure, and positional awareness, denying the Egyptian forward space and chances in the final third.

Fulham manager Marco Silva couldn’t hide his admiration after the game, applauding Bassey’s progress and potential.

“Calvin has all the skills to be a top central defender. He ticks all the boxes to be a top, top player. Now he has to be more consistent,” Silva told the BBC.

The comment comes after Bassey helped lead a defensive line that frustrated Liverpool’s usually high-flying attack.

Fans react to Bassey's impressive display

“if Bassey checked his pockets after full time, he’d find Mohamed Salah in there.”

In fact, the internet was buzzing with jokes as one suggested that:

Another fan laughed at Salah's performance.

Liverpool fans could not hide their admiration for Bassey against Salah.

Comeback Kings at Craven Cottage

The match didn’t start ideally for Fulham, as Liverpool took the lead in the 14th minute through Alexis Mac Allister, who rifled a stunning goal from outside the box. But the home side rallied brilliantly.

Calvin Bassey completely outclassed Mohamed Salah as Fulham defeated Liverpool 3-2 to dent their title ambitions. Photo by Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

Ryan Sessegnon equalised just nine minutes later before Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz added two more before halftime to make it 3–1.

Liverpool attempted a second-half comeback, and Luis Díaz managed to cut the deficit to one goal, but Fulham held their nerve to secure all three points.

Fulham’s European dream still alive

With the win, Fulham moved to 48 points, just five shy of their highest-ever Premier League tally — and with seven games still to play.

The London club sit eighth on the EPL table, keeping hopes of Europa League qualification very much alive.

If performances like the one against Liverpool continue, Marco Silva’s side may well be playing European football next season.

For Bassey, this game could mark a turning point, showcasing his ability to shut down elite opposition on the biggest stage.

Bassey’s growth at Fulham is a testament to both the player’s hard work and Silva’s belief in him.

From a promising talent at Rangers and Ajax to a rock in Fulham’s backline, his journey is fast becoming one to watch. And if Sunday’s performance is anything to go by, he’s just getting started.

Iwobi makes EPL history vs Liverpool

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi delivered a performance to remember as Fulham edged Liverpool 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash at Craven Cottage, dealing a serious blow to the Reds' title hopes.

Beyond the upset, the Super Eagles midfielder carved his name into the Premier League history books with a record-breaking display.

Iwobi became the first Nigerian player in Premier League history to register 30+ goals and 30+ assists, a unique combination that underscores his longevity and creativity in England’s top flight.

