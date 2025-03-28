Nigerian singer Zinoleesky has now welcomed the birth of a baby boy to the joy of numerous fans on social media

Zino’s record label boss, Naira Marley, took to social media to announce the great news as he congratulated the new dad

Zinoleesky also admitted to the birth of his newborn with an online post that went viral and got netizens talking

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, has welcomed a baby boy with his partner to the joy of fans.

On March 27, 2025, news made the rounds on social media that the 24-year-old Kilofeshe crooner had become the father of a baby boy.

This is coming about a year after Zinoleesky welcomed his first child, a baby girl whom he later named Zendaya.

Zinoleesky welcomes baby boy, Naira Marley shares news online. Photos: @zinoleesky, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Zinoleesky’s record label boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, shared the great news on social media via his Instagram stories. The Marlian Music boss announced the news of the birth as well as the baby’s gender with Nigerians as he congratulated Zinoleesky.

Naira Marley wrote:

“@zinoleesky congratulations on the birth of ur new baby boy”.

Zinoleesky also confirmed the news of his son’s birth on his Instagram stories by sharing a simple statement where he gave thanks to God. He wrote:

“Alhamdullilah”.

See the screenshots of their posts below:

Screenshots as Naira Marley congratulates Zinoleesky for welcoming baby boy. Photos: @nairamarley, @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Zinoleesky welcomes baby boy

The news of Zinoleesky becoming a father of a newborn baby boy spread on social media. Several netizens celebrated the new dad:

Muba2129 wrote:

“Anyway congratulations 🎊 on the new born baby.”

_.alhameen._ said:

“What else God has not done for him 😍.”

Tinnydc_xx9 said:

“Congratulations go too plenty for us this year!!”

Ajyoung001 said:

“Congratulations 🎊 go too plenty ❤️.”

Dfw_bigpeller wrote:

“Ur mate dy collect cars you dy forkkk up and down 😂😭.”

Yonda_cut said:

“Welcome to Father hood life😮”

Zino_fanatic wrote:

“The more una dey hate, the more the Blessings keep coming 😍.”

Alexcore__ wrote:

“Two of them wan use love and featuring wound themselves.”

Big__fundzz said:

“Another kid another house and pool in his name❤️☺️.”

Voodule wrote:

“Na@mohbad come@back😂😂😂.”

3pple_a06 said:

“Una still dey think say that boy no know watin he dey do abi okayyyyy.”

Zzz_co_dinator_1 said:

“Congratulations 🎊 🎊 🎊 big Zzz ,,leave your h@ters nah dem go carry probllem ot this RAMADAN, Amin olohun 🙏”

Enyi__nwa wrote:

“Baby don born baby 😢.”

Random_cruise said:

“He don get Kids pass Hit songs 😂.”

Oba_kull said:

“Na every year this mumu dey born ni?”

Kunle Remi shares testimony of child's birth

In other related celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, welcomed a baby girl.

On March 26, 2025, the movie star finally disclosed that him and his wife had welcomed their first child. This came many weeks after rumours spread that they were now parents.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Kunle Remi posted an emotional video where he explained his wife’s struggles during the pregnancy and delivery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng