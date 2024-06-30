A recent exchange between Olamide and a fan who berated the YBNL boss' music career is trending

Olamide, however, responded by praying for the fan to find healing while sending God's love to him

The music star's response has left netizens talking as they applauded the YBNL boss for displaying maturity

Indigenous rapper and singer Olamide Adedeji, known as Olamide aka Baddo, has caused a stir with his recent exchange with a fan who berated his career while questioning his contributions to Afrobeat.

Olamide, who warmed hearts after showing support to Peller by gifting him N5M, got a provoking message from a music critic online.

Olamide prays for critic.

Source: Instagram

The critic on social media platform X quizzed why the YBNL has made no significant achievements for Afrobeats yet.

“Why haven’t you achieved anything useful for Afrobeats yet?” he queried.

However, in an unexpected response, Olamide simply prayed for the troll, wishing him divine healing.

“I pray you find healing. Sending you loads of God’s love,” he reacted.

Legit.ng also reported Olamide's response to a fan who told him 'I love you."

What netizens are saying about Olamide's response

Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

Tobiloba_O:

"Baba you no suppose reply o, e pain me gan, e pain me say you reply.

omoiyatolu_PR:

"Check well nah Wizkid fan .. dem too Mumu."

mzjokzy07:

"He will never find healing..make his life dey spoıl dey go."

Mussprince_seal:

"Olamide no dey too talk."

DelightSol99817:

"YBNL is a wave that can't be omitted from the music industry."

DanielRegha:

"-W!zkid unprovoked, "That one na ur papa business". -Olamide after being disrespected by a fan, responded, "l pray you find healing. Sending you loads of God’s love". Two artistes but different levels of maturity; Truly money can't buy class."

