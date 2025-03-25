Yoruba movie star Lege Miami is over the moon as he announced his US visa to his fans online in an excited mood

The actor and matchmaker has earlier told fans about his visa approval, but it appeared that many doubted him

He, however, went online for the second time to share proof of his visa, but fans shared their observations about the way he spoke

Nigerian social media users were glad after Lege Miami, a Yoruba movie star, whose real name is Adams Kehinde shared proof of his US visa.

The actor had earlier shared the news to the joy of many online, but the minority doubted him. He felt the need to confirm his announcement to the doubting Thomases as she showed off his visa with the stamp on it.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Lege Miami's new accent. Credit: @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Kehinde stated emphatically that he was not going to work in America, but for a meet-and-greet session with members of his match-making community.

He said that he would like them to mingle with one another physically, to foster a more solid relationship. While Lege spoke, many could not help but notice a different in the way he spoke.

They figured out that his new accent was as a result of his visa approval. This prompted reaction from not just fans, but some of his colleagues like Eniola Badmus, Nkechi Blessing and others.

Lege Miami shows off his new accent as he announces US visa. Credit: @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Lege's Miami's accent ignites mixed reactions online

Read some reactions below:

@nkechiblessingsunday said:

"The visa came with accent oooo👏🏻👏🏻 Congratulations men ,yoo men."

@maheryuzoma said:

"He wants to go and enjoy good governance yet support bad governance just because of his own selfish gains. I pray that country bring him nothing but pain."

@djreeves_uk8701 said:

"Congratulations 🥂 ✌🏾❤️Lege, we know that you are not faking your life. But you are faking your American accent allegedly 😂😂😂."

@bigsmart__ said:

"That’s a job regardless. Come visit enjoy your vacation and don’t say too much."

@baddyoosha said:

"Lege never leave Naija e don dey use accent."

@fashman84 said:

"Odey, getting a US visa doesn’t automatically guarantee your entry anymore. Things have changed. Be mindful of what you say or post online, and ensure you’re not carrying any sensitive or incriminating documents or information on your phone. Stay smart., Mugu."

@echeskid said:

"American visa no be my who sabi speak English na by grace."

@demo__uk said:

"Upon all your English, Lege get America visa before you."

@blessedchild789 said:

"Visa wey some people go collect keep am for their people till them reach where dem dey go . Na the same visa Lege collect even show us 😂. Baba no fear village people."

VDM destroys Lege Miami, digs up dirt

In a previous report by Legit.ng, VDM did not tale things lightly with Lege Miami and decided to go the other route with the Yoruba actor.

Recall that VDM and Lege Miami have been going at each other since the critic addressed the president through his son, Seyi Tinubu Lege.

Miami refused to give the case a rest, and now VDM has dragged him through filth while digging up more dirt.

Source: Legit.ng